Felt very good when Bangladesh fans chanted ‘Mauka Mauka’ after India’s loss: Nasir Hossain

‘Mauka Mauka’ was a banter that was specifically started to highlight the India-Pakistan rivalry during the ICC Cricket World Cup but its popularity soared among the cricket fans rapidly, making it a common trend even in matches against Bangladesh.

When the men in blue thumped Bangladesh by 109 runs in the second quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup, quite a few Indian fans had resorted to the chant. However, Bangladesh avenged the loss and clinched subsequent ODI series by a 2-1 margin.

This time the tables were turned and once the Tigers won the series, Bangladesh fans started singing ‘Mauka Mauka’ when Team India was walking towards the dressing room.

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain recently recalled a similar event in a candid Facebook Live chat with Cricfrenzy and admitted that he did enjoy the moment a lot but has no hard feelings against Kohli and his boys.

Hossain, who was part of the Bangladesh squad that defeated MS Dhoni-led India 2-1 in ODIs back in 2015 said, “I felt very good about that, when the whole India team was going towards the dressing room [ with their head lowered down] the whole gallery was chanting ‘mauka mauka’,” the Bangladeshi cricketer said while referring to the incident.

Hossain in the chat also spoke about current India skipper Virat Kohli’s aggressiveness on the field.

“I’ve played against Kohli in the Under-19 and he is like this from that time. We try to be very aggressive on the field that might have happened on that day,” said Hossain.

“I don’t have any hard feelings against him. I didn’t sledge him or anything but it is true that I was very happy to get his wicket. Because we were in need of his wicket very much,” he added.

