India vs Bangladesh semi-final: It’s not a very big game but big opportunity, says Bangladesh coach

Bangladesh have never made it to the final of an ICC event. (Source: Reuters) Bangladesh have never made it to the final of an ICC event. (Source: Reuters)

Before Bangladesh take on India in the all-important semi-final of the Champions Trophy, coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that the match in a big opportunity for Bangladesh to express themselves. Bangladesh have made it to the semi-final of an ICC event for the first time and the coach knows how much this means to the country but says they need to be calm.

“It’s not a very big game but a very big opportunity. If we take it like that, it would be good for us. Any cricketer thrives on these opportunities. That’s why sportsmen love these games. That’s my message to all cricketers — junior or senior. Grab this opportunity with both hands,” he said.

Bangladesh will face India on Thursday, a re-match of quarter-finals of World T20 in 2016 and 2015 ODI World Cup both of which Bangladesh lost. Bangladesh fans had at that time criticised officiating by umpires for the loss in the 2015 World Cup.

Hathurusingha said that what happened in the past is past and won’t say anothing about Kumar Dharmasena, who will be standing in the semi-final. He also denied that the players have a feeling of revenge against India.

“No comments on umpires’ appointments. What happened in the past is past,” he said. “There’s no feeling of revenge. It’s about playing a good game against a very good Indian team. A win would give us a lot of confidence. We are thinking about winning and giving our best.

“Not many people gave us chance to reach even this far. But India is a good team, if we can beat them, it will be a very good achievement for us.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd