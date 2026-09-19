Why Harmanpreet & Co. are clear favourites vs Bangladesh in Asian Games semis

“Shafali Verma gave us a catch in the second over itself. We did not take that chance, and then she scored all the runs. If we took that catch, maybe the scenario would have been different,” said Nigar Sultana Joty, captain of Bangladesh women’s cricket team, nine days ago in Dubai. Moments earlier, she had joined the long roll of cricketers who learn, at cruel cost, that cricket deals not in maybes, but in absolutes.

The result might indeed have been different on September 10, had Fahima Khatun clung on to a chance easier than a regulation catch. Reprieved on 6, Shafali made Bangladesh pay dearly, blazing a match-winning 64 off 40 balls. Neither did she stop scoring after the reprieve, nor did Bangladesh stop dropping dollies — four more chances would go begging.