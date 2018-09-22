India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma hails ‘clinical performance from the start’

Rohit Sharma said that it was a team effort that led to India’s comfortable victory over Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma said that it was a team effort that led to India’s comfortable victory over Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma hailed the Indian team’s “clinical performance” after their comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. “It was a clinical performance from the start,” said the Indian captain in the post-match presentation ceremony. “We bowled very well and we always knew it was going to be better batting under the lights. Very good from everyone. It was important on a pitch like that to rotate the bowlers and now allow the batsmen to settle.”

India managed to bowl out Bangladesh, who batted first, for a paltry 173. The performance was led by Ravindra Jadeja, who was making his limited overs comeback after 15 months. The spinner took four wickets for 29 runs in his 10 overs and was adjudged man of the match. “We wanted to rotate the bowlers in shorter spells. It was a challenge for us, but I think they responded well. We always knew if we stuck to tight lines, the wickets would come. Jadeja, playing an ODI after a long time, to come out and bowl like that was a great effort from him. Great effort from everyone, I don’t want to single out anyone,” said Rohit, who scored an unbeaten 83 during India’s chase.

Jadeja said that he worked in tandem with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom ended the match wicketless. “Kuldeep and Chahal were putting pressure on the batsmen and I was getting the wickets. I need to play my role in every match and look forward to doing well against Pakistan and the other crucial matches,” he said. India’s next match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. This is the second time in the tournament that the two sides are facing each other. “We got to go back and recover. Tomorrow is a day off. Hope to repeat the same performance against Pakistan,” said Rohit.

