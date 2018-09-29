India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 final Stats: India win record-extending seventh title

India’s Kedar Jadhav celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan during the final. (Source: AP) India’s Kedar Jadhav celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan during the final. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh began well in the Asia Cup 2018 final after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on Friday. But India ended up defeating Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling final. While Bangladesh made it to the final for the third time in the last four editions, defending champions India secured the title for the record seventh time.

India made five changes to the side that tied their last Super Four match against Afghanistan. Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested for that match but all are back in the final clash.

Meanwhile, injury-plagued Bangladesh, who were without opener Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, made one change to the side that defeated Pakistan in the semifinal. Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam came in to replace middle-order batsman Mominul Haque.

Here are the stats and records broken during the Asia Cup 2018-19 final between India and Bangladesh:

# India win record-extending seventh title. India already had the highest record at the tournament with six titles and extended it on Thursday with another title.

# Liton Das scored maiden ODI century during the Asia Cup final against India.

# Most stumpings in List A cricket:

138 Moin Khan

130 MS DHONI

129 S Rhodes

124 K Sangakkara

# Bangladesh in finals:

v SL 2009 – Lost by 2 wkts (Tri series)

v Pak 2012 – Lost by 2 runs (Asia Cup)

v Ind 2016 – Lost by 8 wkts (Asia Cup)

v SL 2018 – Lost by 79 runs (Tri series)

v Ind 2018 – Lost by 4 wkts (Nidahas)

v Ind 2018 – Lost by 3 wkts (Asia Cup)

# MS Dhoni completed 800 dismissals with the lightning stumping of Liton Das. He is the third highest after Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist

Boucher – 998

Gilchrist – 905

# Dhoni’s 100 dismissals include:

ODIs

306 Catches

113 Stumpings

TEST

256 Catches

38 Stumpings

T20I

54 Catches

33 Stumpings

# Liton Das’ 100 (off 87 balls) is the 7th fastest in an ODI final since June 2001; 3rd fastest in a final vs India after Jayasuriya (79, Asia Cup 2008) & Mahela (84, WC 2011)

# Liton Das made the highest individual score for Bangladesh in a final:

121 Liton Das

77 Sabbir Rahamn v Ind, RPS, 2018 (T20I)

76 Mahmudullah v SL, Mirpur, 2018 (ODI)

68 Shakib Al Hasan v Pak, Mirpur, 2012 (ODI)

# Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan broke the highest record of opening stand for Bangladesh against India after crossing Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar’s 102 opening stand against India in 2015. This was their tenth highest opening stand in Asia Cup final.

# Liton Das joined Mushfiqur Rahim and Alok Kapali in scoring ODI hundreds against India:

117 Mushfiqur Rahim, Fatullah, 2014

115 Alok Kapali, Karachi, 2008

121 Liton Das

# Only four cricketers have scored hundreds in Asia Cup final other than Liton. Hundreds in Asia Cup finals

125 S Jayasuriya v Ind, Karachi, 2008

114*Fawad Alam v SL, Mirpur, 2014

101 L Thirimanne v Pak, Mirpur, 2014

100 M Atapattu v Pak, Dhaka, 2000

121 Liton Das

# Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan also crossed 100+ opening stand in an Asia Cup final which only Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya and Marvan Atapattu managed against India in 1997.

# Mehedi Hasan becomes the fifth player to open both batting and bowling in an ODI final:

M Prabhakar (thrice)

N Johnson

C Gayle

Mohd Hafeez

Mehedi Hasan

# Highest % of runs in a completed inngs for BAN:

55.17 M Rahim (144/261) v SL, Dubai, 2018

54.80 T Iqbal (125/228) v England, Dhaka, 2010

54.50 Liton Das (121/222) v Ind, Dubai, 2018

53.76 Nasir Hossain (100/186) v Pak, Dhaka, 2011

53.52 Mahmudullah (76/142) v SL, Dhaka, 2018

