IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India look to avoid whitewash against Bangladesh, Toss coming up soon

Rohit Sharma and Dravid failed to sort out T20 team. Will they do better in filling ODI holes?

India's players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

When the Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma combination took charge of the Indian team a year back, there was hope in the air. There was talk of a long-term plan with a feeder system supplying fit talent and clarity over players' roles. The team had no real holes. There was no lack of a genuine No. 4 as was the case at the 2019 ODI World Cup, and a fit-again Hardik Pandya had even ended India's long search for a pace-bowling all-rounder.

Instead, there has been chaos and conservative experiments. There are way too many questions that the present team management needs to answer. At the start of last year, they said they were going to focus on the T20 World Cup. That bombed. And now, after the ODI series loss against Bangladesh, Dravid said that, starting from next month, January 2023, they will start focusing on the ODI World Cup.

For that to happen, the BCCI and team management need to go into a huddle. With the World Cup at home less than a year away, here are a few questions they need to address at the earliest.