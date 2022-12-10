scorecardresearch
IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India look to avoid whitewash against Bangladesh, Toss coming up soon

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022: Bangladesh gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Updated: December 10, 2022 10:48:47 am
India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Score Updates: A struggling Indian team depleted by on-field injuries and fitness-related problems, will be determined to avoid the a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. Bangladesh, riding on two contrasting yet brilliant knocks from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches but if Litton Das’ men can blank the ‘Men in Blue’ 3-0, it will be a historic first in the country’s cricket.

Squads: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

Follow India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Score Updates below

10:48 (IST)10 Dec 2022
India vs Bangladesh: How will IND sort their team composition

There will be two forced changes in the playing eleven with Rohit and Chahar already unavailable. It is there to be seen whether India bring in Ishan Kishan or stand-in skipper KL Rahul decides to promote himself. The other option is continuing with Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan combination. There are other options available in someone like Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar. As far as Chahar’s replacement is concerned, there isn’t a like for like back-up and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed could be the sixth bowling option.

10:43 (IST)10 Dec 2022
India vs Bangladesh: Numbers game

- 1 of the 14 1st inns scores of <249 in Chattogram were defended
- BAN won 5 of their last 6 ODIs in Chattogram
- Shakib to Sundar in this series: 2/3 from 7 balls
- Sundar to Shakib in return: 2/8 from 18 balls

10:42 (IST)10 Dec 2022
India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

10:42 (IST)10 Dec 2022
India vs Bangladesh: India probable playing 11

KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan/Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

10:41 (IST)10 Dec 2022
India vs Bangladesh: Weather Report

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI begins at 11:30 AM IST and as per weather reports, the temperatures in Chattogram city will hover around 29 degrees during the day and fall to 17 degrees at night. The sky will be partly cloudy and chance of rain are 5 percent. So we should be having a full game.

10:31 (IST)10 Dec 2022
India vs Bangladesh: Hello and Welcome

India take on Bangladesh with the possibility of a whitewash lurking in the background and hence will hope to save some face by winning the third ODI after losing the three-match series 2-0 in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the two ODIs in Dhaka, courtesy of heroics by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. India now have an uphill task since they have lost the series and their skipper Rohit Sharma to a finger injury. In his place, KL Rahul will lead Team India in the 3rd ODI at Chattogram. Stay tuned for live updates.

Rohit Sharma and Dravid failed to sort out T20 team. Will they do better in filling ODI holes?

India's players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

When the Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma combination took charge of the Indian team a year back, there was hope in the air. There was talk of a long-term plan with a feeder system supplying fit talent and clarity over players' roles. The team had no real holes. There was no lack of a genuine No. 4 as was the case at the 2019 ODI World Cup, and a fit-again Hardik Pandya had even ended India's long search for a pace-bowling all-rounder.

Instead, there has been chaos and conservative experiments. There are way too many questions that the present team management needs to answer. At the start of last year, they said they were going to focus on the T20 World Cup. That bombed. And now, after the ODI series loss against Bangladesh, Dravid said that, starting from next month, January 2023, they will start focusing on the ODI World Cup.

For that to happen, the BCCI and team management need to go into a huddle. With the World Cup at home less than a year away, here are a few questions they need to address at the earliest. [Read more]

