IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India look to avoid whitewash against Bangladesh, Toss coming up soon

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Score Updates: A struggling Indian team depleted by on-field injuries and fitness-related problems, will be determined to avoid the a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. Bangladesh, riding on two contrasting yet brilliant knocks from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches but if Litton Das’ men can blank the ‘Men in Blue’ 3-0, it will be a historic first in the country’s cricket.
Squads: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav
Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan
There will be two forced changes in the playing eleven with Rohit and Chahar already unavailable. It is there to be seen whether India bring in Ishan Kishan or stand-in skipper KL Rahul decides to promote himself. The other option is continuing with Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan combination. There are other options available in someone like Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar. As far as Chahar’s replacement is concerned, there isn’t a like for like back-up and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed could be the sixth bowling option.
- 1 of the 14 1st inns scores of <249 in Chattogram were defended
- BAN won 5 of their last 6 ODIs in Chattogram
- Shakib to Sundar in this series: 2/3 from 7 balls
- Sundar to Shakib in return: 2/8 from 18 balls
Litton Das (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan/Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
IND vs BAN 3rd ODI begins at 11:30 AM IST and as per weather reports, the temperatures in Chattogram city will hover around 29 degrees during the day and fall to 17 degrees at night. The sky will be partly cloudy and chance of rain are 5 percent. So we should be having a full game.
India take on Bangladesh with the possibility of a whitewash lurking in the background and hence will hope to save some face by winning the third ODI after losing the three-match series 2-0 in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the two ODIs in Dhaka, courtesy of heroics by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. India now have an uphill task since they have lost the series and their skipper Rohit Sharma to a finger injury. In his place, KL Rahul will lead Team India in the 3rd ODI at Chattogram. Stay tuned for live updates.