Meek top-order leaves India vulnerable against Bangladesh

Since the series defeat to England at home ten years ago, India have been so dominant in subcontinental conditions that they have lost a mere three and won 40 out of the 50 Tests they have played in the region. And as they reduced Bangladesh to effectively 26 for 6 in their second innings in Dhaka, yet another straightforward series win appeared to be around the corner.

But Litton Das, along with the plucky Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed, refused to be rolled over. The trio hit out against the old ball and a spread-out field to set India 145 to win. And in a remarkably timid display, not unlike the manner of their top-order choke in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India were reduced to 37 for 4 looking to defend their way throughout the 23 overs left on the third evening.

Only Axar Patel, promoted to No 4 ahead of Virat Kohli, stood firm with an unbeaten 26 to take India to stumps in the company of nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat, with another 100 runs required on the fourth day. In the 138 deliveries they faced, the Indians hit just four boundaries, three of them coming from Axar.

Bangladesh had undoubtedly turned the momentum of the day in their favour with their lower-order hitting. However, far from showing any sort of intent to go after the target and underlining that they were still well ahead in the game, India came out as if they had only a few minutes to bat out until stumps, and could get away with just blocking. With fielders around the bat on a pitch that has offered something for the bowlers on all three days, it wasn’t the wisest of approaches.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul ended a disastrous series with the bat with scores of 22, 23, 10 and 2. He doesn’t have much of a forward stride, especially early in his innings, and the reluctant mode he is in at the moment isn’t helping. He ended up following Shakib Al Hasan’s tossed-up delivery with the arms as it spun and bounced, and gave a thin edge through to the wicketkeeper.

Shubman Gill had survived a leg-before review off the first ball of the second innings as he lunged forward to defend the Bangladesh captain. That seemed to play on his mind as he then started repeatedly stepping out to try and smother the spinners.

Cheteshwar Pujara prefers to operate in that manner anyway against spin. He is rarely done in the flight, though, when he skips out, and even if he is, usually adjusts to prevent damage. On Saturday, he managed neither against the off-spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who dragged him out, did him in with a slightly shorter length, and the inside edge rolled back for the wicketkeeper to finish the stumping just in time.

India now sent in Axar instead of Kohli, apparently for a left-right combination, according to Mohammad Siraj. Axar did tackle the left-arm spin of Shakib and Taijul Islam, but Mehidy continued to dislodge the right-handers. Now Gill walked past one from the off-spinner for another stumping from Nurul.

None of the three batsmen to fall had seemed to trust their forward defence so far, but if anyone does so, it is Kohli. In defensive mode even in the first innings, Kohli kept stretching fully forward to block, refusing to step outside the crease. But while leaving the safety of the crease – to defend and not even to attack – against the new ball on a turning pitch may not be the best method, even the forward-defensive is not without its own risks.

On 1 off 22, a Mehidy delivery turned and bounced to take Kohli’s inside edge to forward short leg. That set off intense celebrations among the Bangladesh players and caused the umpires to intervene after Kohli took offence at something that was said to him, and then stormed off mouthing his colourful response.

The shoe was certainly on the other foot now, and it seemed a long time ago when Bangladesh had slumped to 113 for 6 after lunch. Only Chattogram debut centurion Zakir Hasan had resisted with a half-century, but even he’d gone slashing Umesh Yadav to third man.

Bangladesh still had some ammunition left, though. Litton and Nurul began to take their chances, the runs started to flow and India were forced to deploy more boundary-riders as the lead grew. Nurul stepped out to loft R Ashwin for a straight six, Litton swept Axar for twin fours in front of square.

Along with the shift in momentum, came fortune. Kohli could not hold on to at least three tough chances at slip, getting wrong-footed on two of those occasions. Nurul had bashed 31 off 29 by the time Axar enticed him out and had him stumped. In came the strapping Taskin Ahmed and slogged his way to an unbeaten 31.

Litton slammed Mohammed Siraj over the covers with authority for four, but the perseverant pacer got his reward when he dislodged his bails with a sharp nipbacker. Bangladesh lasted only four more overs after Litton’s exit, but his brisk 73 had given them something to bowl at, and a shot of hope.

Mehidy has been a thorn in India’s side throughout this tour, and he would come roaring back with the ball after scoring a duck. As India sought to shield one of their greatest batsmen against left-arm spin by sending in a left-hander, the off-spinner rattled them with three massive strikes that have given Bangladesh a chance to square this series. “If we get two early wickets in the morning, we can go for the win. If we get early wickets, we have a chance. I believe I can do well tomorrow [Sunday],” Mehidy said.

Only once have India lost while chasing a target of less than 150 in a Test – the infamous collapse for 81 all out while pursuing 120 against West Indies in Barbados 1997. If this were to become the second instance, it will join Galle 2015 (Sri Lanka), Pune 2017 (Australia), and Chennai 2021 (England) as only their fourth defeat in a decade in the Indian subcontinent.