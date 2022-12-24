scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
Live now

IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: India will aim to make early inroads on Day 3

India vs Bangladesh Live, 2nd Test Day 3: India will look to skittle Bangladesh out on Day 3.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 24, 2022 8:31:43 am
India vs Bangladesh | IND vs BAN Live | IND vs BAN 2nd TestIND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India and Bangladesh will look to seize the initiative.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Scorecard, Day 3: India were all out for 314 runs against Bangladesh in Day 2 of the 2nd Test on Thursday after establishing a lead of 87 runs. They now head into Day 3 with the Shakib Al Hasan-led side batting at 7/0 after 6 overs with Zakir Hasan and Najmul Shanto in the middle. India skipper KL Rahul will hope that his bowlers can turn in the same impressive performance akin to the first innings and wipe Bangladesh out for a low total. If that happens, India will be in pole position to whitewash the series and strengthen their position on the World test Championships points table.

On day 2, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer played out of their skin after the top order was demolished by a Taijul Islam spell in the morning. Pant and Iyer’s 159 partnership in the fifth wicket ensured that India finished their innings on the front foot. Both missed out on a well deserved century but India will be happy with what they achieved after a tumultuous morning session where they lost most of their top order.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have their captain Shakib to thank who bagged 4 wickets for 79 runs. He sent Shreyas Iyer back and cut through the Indian lower order with his lethal spin, dismissing Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. Bangladesh will now need their batters to step up on Saturday in order to amass a significant total if they want to get something out of this game.

Live Blog

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 live: Catch all the live action between India vs Bangladesh from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

08:31 (IST)24 Dec 2022
BAN vs IND Live - Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the second Test match between Bangladesh and India. It was an absorbing second day in Mirpur where the pendulum swung from one way to another. At the end of it all, the match is interestingly poised. India has their slight noses in front, but they will have to bat last. India will aim to make early inroads and put pressure on Bangladesh. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will aim to play out the first hour and then settle into a partnership. 

Pant sparkles, Iyer scores again, rest dawdle but advantage India

Pant raced to a 49-ball fifty, while Iyer needed 11 more balls to bring up his own half-century. (Twitter)

Rishabh Pant produced yet another game-turning knock in Test cricket, but also fell for the sixth time in the 90s, before he could reach a sixth Test century. Arriving at 72 for 3, which soon became 94 for 4 with Virat Kohli’s exit, Pant attacked the Bangladesh spinners, who’d successfully tied down the Indian top order earlier. Along with Shreyas Iyer, who overcame another short-ball barrage to make 87, Pant revived the Indian innings with a 159-run fifth-wicket partnership that came in just 30 overs.

Bangladesh recovered some ground by taking the last six Indian wickets for only 61, but an 87-run first-innings lead meant the visitors were still ahead going into the third day on a pitch that has kept playing the odd trick, even if it seemed to have slowed down a bit after the first day.

But some in the top order batted as if strokeless survival was the only way to go on this surface; only Shubman Gill departed playing a shot, choosing a pretty full delivery from Taijul Islam to sweep, and missing it.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:00:43 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close