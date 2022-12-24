IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: India will aim to make early inroads on Day 3

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Scorecard, Day 3: India were all out for 314 runs against Bangladesh in Day 2 of the 2nd Test on Thursday after establishing a lead of 87 runs. They now head into Day 3 with the Shakib Al Hasan-led side batting at 7/0 after 6 overs with Zakir Hasan and Najmul Shanto in the middle. India skipper KL Rahul will hope that his bowlers can turn in the same impressive performance akin to the first innings and wipe Bangladesh out for a low total. If that happens, India will be in pole position to whitewash the series and strengthen their position on the World test Championships points table.

On day 2, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer played out of their skin after the top order was demolished by a Taijul Islam spell in the morning. Pant and Iyer’s 159 partnership in the fifth wicket ensured that India finished their innings on the front foot. Both missed out on a well deserved century but India will be happy with what they achieved after a tumultuous morning session where they lost most of their top order.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have their captain Shakib to thank who bagged 4 wickets for 79 runs. He sent Shreyas Iyer back and cut through the Indian lower order with his lethal spin, dismissing Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. Bangladesh will now need their batters to step up on Saturday in order to amass a significant total if they want to get something out of this game.