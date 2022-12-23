IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: India look to post significant total against Bangladesh on Day 2

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Scorecard, Day 2: After skittling out Bangladesh for 227 runs in the first day, India will look to pile more pressure on the hosts on Day 2. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are in the middle with India on 19/0 at stumps, trailing Bangladesh by 208 runs. Momonul Haque top scored for Bangladesh with 84 runs while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took 4 wickets each.

In a rather questionable decision, India kept spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the squad in favour of Jaydev Unadkat. Yadav had snapped up 8 wickets in the 1st Test match and scored a crucial 40 runs in the first innings but found himself from the outside looking in as his fellow bowlers ravaged the Bangladeshi batters in a pitch where he would have been lethal.

The Indian openers who had a rather nervy start before the day was ended by the umpires due to bad light, will hope to start on a more positive note and amass a significant total. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be looking to grab a few early wickets to swing the match in their favour.