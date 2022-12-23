scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Live now

IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: India look to post significant total against Bangladesh on Day 2

India vs Bangladesh Live, 2nd Test Day 2: India look to pile pressure on Bangladesh as match enters Day 2.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 23, 2022 8:45:54 am
India vs Bangladesh | IND vs BAN Live | IND vs BAN 2nd TestIND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: All to play for on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Scorecard, Day 2: After skittling out Bangladesh for 227 runs in the first day, India will look to pile more pressure on the hosts on Day 2. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are in the middle with India on 19/0 at stumps, trailing Bangladesh by 208 runs. Momonul Haque top scored for Bangladesh with 84 runs while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took 4 wickets each.

In a rather questionable decision, India kept spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the squad in favour of Jaydev Unadkat. Yadav had snapped up 8 wickets in the 1st Test match and scored a crucial 40 runs in the first innings but found himself from the outside looking in as his fellow bowlers ravaged the Bangladeshi batters in a pitch where he would have been lethal.

The Indian openers who had a rather nervy start before the day was ended by the umpires due to bad light, will hope to start on a more positive note and amass a significant total. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be looking to grab a few early wickets to swing the match in their favour.

Live Blog

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs Bangladesh from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

08:45 (IST)23 Dec 2022
Jaydev Unadkat says

"Absolutely happy and chuffed. I have been waiting for this for a long time. Domestic cricket has made me a better cricketer. Happy with how it went yesterday, I love bowling with the red ball, my skills suit this format. (Captaincy has affected me in) All the positive ways. When you're the captain you take the added responsibility and that's gotten the best out of me. I enjoy captaining my state team. It has been wonderful, the feeling of donning the whites for the nation .. nothing can match that. It's surreal."

08:43 (IST)23 Dec 2022
Pitch Report by Sanjay Manjrekar

"There's already a lot of wear and tear. You can see three roughs that are pretty close to the off-stump (for a right-hander). One of them is on the danger area. That means there's a new dynamic coming into play. Three roughs are going to be great allies for the spinners."

08:17 (IST)23 Dec 2022
Hello and welcome

Welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh second Test at Mirpur.  India will look to pile more pressure on the hosts on Day 2. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are in the middle with India on 19/0 at stumps, trailing Bangladesh by 208 runs.

Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision

Kuldeep Yadav after taking a five wicket haul against Bangladesh in Chattogram. (AP)

Spin, flight, turn, bounce, as well as accuracy – all the qualities one associates with a top-class spinner were on display when Kuldeep Yadav made his comeback to Test cricket in Chattogram last week. So what do Indian team management do? Drop him for the second Test in a decision that has had Sunil Gavaskar almost reaching out for a cuss word.

It’s not a decision that’s likely to affect the Test match result probably, but the issue here was how a bowler who desperately needs confidence and backing has been dumped yet again. Wrist-spinners generally need a sympathetic captain. More so Kuldeep. This is a bowler who broke down on the field after being hit for a few sixes in an IPL game. The decision in Dhaka would feel like a kick to the guts.

Kuldeep’s plight shows the state in which the game is in India. For all the solid bench strength touted time and again, with some saying that India can field two simultaneous teams of high quality, the ICC trophy cabinet is vacant for a decade as the resources at hand are not utlilised in optimum fashion. (READ MORE)

