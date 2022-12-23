IND vs BAN Live Score Updates: India look to post significant total against Bangladesh on Day 2

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Scorecard, Day 2: After skittling out Bangladesh for 227 runs in the first day, India will look to pile more pressure on the hosts on Day 2. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are in the middle with India on 19/0 at stumps, trailing Bangladesh by 208 runs. Momonul Haque top scored for Bangladesh with 84 runs while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took 4 wickets each.
In a rather questionable decision, India kept spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the squad in favour of Jaydev Unadkat. Yadav had snapped up 8 wickets in the 1st Test match and scored a crucial 40 runs in the first innings but found himself from the outside looking in as his fellow bowlers ravaged the Bangladeshi batters in a pitch where he would have been lethal.
The Indian openers who had a rather nervy start before the day was ended by the umpires due to bad light, will hope to start on a more positive note and amass a significant total. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be looking to grab a few early wickets to swing the match in their favour.
"Absolutely happy and chuffed. I have been waiting for this for a long time. Domestic cricket has made me a better cricketer. Happy with how it went yesterday, I love bowling with the red ball, my skills suit this format. (Captaincy has affected me in) All the positive ways. When you're the captain you take the added responsibility and that's gotten the best out of me. I enjoy captaining my state team. It has been wonderful, the feeling of donning the whites for the nation .. nothing can match that. It's surreal."
"There's already a lot of wear and tear. You can see three roughs that are pretty close to the off-stump (for a right-hander). One of them is on the danger area. That means there's a new dynamic coming into play. Three roughs are going to be great allies for the spinners."
