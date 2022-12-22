India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: BAN win toss and opt to bat first against IND, Playing 11 named

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live Scorecard: India will look to start on the front foot on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday. The hosts will be buoyed by the fact that their skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been deemed fit to bowl. The visitors had a mild scare on Wednesday morning when stand in skipper KL Rahul suffered a blow to his hand during practice but batting coach Vikram Rathour insisted that he was fine.

India will most probably go for an unchanged team but if they were to change, Umesh Yadav might be replaced by Jaydev Unadkat but chances of Rahul tinkering with a winning combination looks slim. With Rohit Sharma ruled out from this Test as well, expect Rahul and Shubman Gill to open India’s batting with Cheteshwar Pujara batting at number 3. All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli who is due a Test century with his last one coming in 2019 at the Eden Gardens.

The race for the top-two spots in the World Test Championships (WTC) standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second position following South Africa’s (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in two-day Gabba Test. India will look to maintain that fine run against the Bangla Tigers here so as to strengthen their bid for a spot in the final