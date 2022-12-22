India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: BAN win toss and opt to bat first against IND, Playing 11 named

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live Scorecard: India will look to start on the front foot on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday. The hosts will be buoyed by the fact that their skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been deemed fit to bowl. The visitors had a mild scare on Wednesday morning when stand in skipper KL Rahul suffered a blow to his hand during practice but batting coach Vikram Rathour insisted that he was fine.
India will most probably go for an unchanged team but if they were to change, Umesh Yadav might be replaced by Jaydev Unadkat but chances of Rahul tinkering with a winning combination looks slim. With Rohit Sharma ruled out from this Test as well, expect Rahul and Shubman Gill to open India’s batting with Cheteshwar Pujara batting at number 3. All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli who is due a Test century with his last one coming in 2019 at the Eden Gardens.
The race for the top-two spots in the World Test Championships (WTC) standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second position following South Africa’s (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in two-day Gabba Test. India will look to maintain that fine run against the Bangla Tigers here so as to strengthen their bid for a spot in the final
The last time Jaydev Unadkat featured in a Test match- Rahul Dravid was in India's playing X1. Since Zaheer Khan's final Test, this is just the second instance of a left-arm pacer playing a Test for India in 87 Tests. T Natarajan at Brisbane, 2021 and Jaydev Unadkat at Mirpur, 2022 !
"To be honest, on seeing the surface, not sure what to make of it. There is some grass that you can see, but it's generally good to bat here. There is generally some bounce here and some help for both pacers and spinners. We'd have wanted to bat first but we aren't sure what to expect. Just need to play good cricket. Need to bowl well in the first innings. It does seem damp and we need to get early wickets."
KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against India in Mirpur. ""We'll bat first. It will be challenging for the first two hours. If we can manage that, we can score well. Fast bowlers get some help here but it is generally good for batting." - says Shakib
India have won 15 of their last 17 Tests in Asia (D1, L1)
- Pujara has never scored 50+ in four consec. innings
- Shanto averages 18.86 from seven innings in Dhaka
- Kuldeep to Shakib in the last Test: 2/15 from 14 balls
Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh. The toss is set to take place in 15 minutes. Stay tuned for more updates