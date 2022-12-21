India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming: Stand-in skipper K L Rahul would be eager to overcome his lean patch as India are expected go for the kill in the second Test against Bangladesh, beginning here on Thursday, to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship.

The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second position following South Africa’s (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in two-day Gabba Test.

The upcoming home series against Australia will be decisive in India’s bid for a second straight WTC final but they also can’t afford any slip-ups against Bangladesh, who showed plenty of fight in the first Test after a poor first innings with the bat.

From maiden Test win as #TeamIndia captain & maiden Test ton to two top knocks & a superb 5-wicket haul 🙌🙌 DO NOT MISS as @klrahul, @cheteshwar1, @ShubmanGill & @imkuldeep18 sum up India’s win in the first #BANvIND Test 👏👏 – By @RajalArora Feature 🔽https://t.co/Ki05WjfBFy pic.twitter.com/iM125UI51G — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2022

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma yet to recover from his thumb injury, no changes are expected in the Indian playing eleven. The first Test presented a golden opportunity for the likes Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav and they made it count.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming Details:

Where will Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match be played?

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

When will Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match be played?

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match will be played from Wednesday, December 22-26.

What time will Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match begin?

Advertisement

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match will begin at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.



Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match?

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match?

Advertisement

The live streaming of Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test match will be available on SonyLIV app.

BAN vs IND Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.