Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI tip-off XI: Axar Patel and Umran Malik to replace Shabaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen

India will be looking to make a comeback in the second ODI in Dhaka After losing a nailbiting contest in the first of the three-match ODI series. Rohit and his men will be looking to review the batting options at his disposal.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel on the left and Speedster Umran Malik on the right. (FILE)

After losing a nailbiting contest against Bangladesh in the first of the three-match ODI series. Rohit and his men will be looking to review the batting options at his disposal.

Axar Patel is to come in for Shabaz Ahmed to add more experience in the clutch moments and Kuldeep Sen is to be replaced by another young quick Umran Malik to add.

With Rishabh Pant out of the series through an injury Sanju Samson has been added to the squad. KL Rahul has kept wickets in the first game so it is unlikely to see any changes in that department.

Shreyas’ short ball woes.

Iyer’s short ball continues. On Sunday he was out for the short ball again when Ebadot kept bowling an array of the short ball and piled pressure on Iyer. The right-hander eventually succumbed to the pressure.

Read |BCCI marks a first: Women umpires in Ranji Trophy soon

However, Iyer has been the most in-form ODI batter for India in 2022. He scored 639 runs at an average of 58.33 this year. He alsogside Virat Kohli and Rahul looks like a solid middle order.

Opening combination

India needs to get good solid quick starts. Apart from the opening stand against New Zealand at Auckland Indian openings have been below par this year in the ODIs.

Shikar Dhawan’s strike rate is on a study decline in ODIs.He is striking at 75 in 20 ODIs this year with a mediocre average of 38. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been in a poor run of form for a long time.

Read |Indian players fined 80 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI Mirpur

This makes India vulnerable at the top. India needs to sort out a combination which can work for the World Cup.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIAnamul Haque, Litton Das(C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot

Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Bangladesh Squad: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 01:36:10 pm
