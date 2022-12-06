India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India will be looking to make a comeback in the ODI series against Bangladesh after losing the first match by one wicket as the two teams go again in Dhaka. Rohit Sharma and co. will be looking to review the batting options at his disposal.

With Rishabh Pant out of the series, Sanju Samson has been added to the squad. KL Rahul kept wickets in the first game so it is unlikely to see any changes in that department. Here are all the details about the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI.

Where will India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI be played?

India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) will be played at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

When will India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI will begin?

India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) 2nd ODI will begin at 11:30 am IST, and the toss will take place at 11:00 AM.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

The Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI (IND vs BAN) will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network



Where will India vs Bangladesh (BAN vs IND), 2nd ODI be available for online streaming?

India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) 2nd ODI will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Bangladesh Squad: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed