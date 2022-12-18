India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: India win by 188 runs

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) 1st Test Day5 Live Score Updates: Axar Patel (4/77) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/73) shared seven wickets between them as India wrap up the match in 50 minutes on the final day. Siraj nipped out Mehidy when the latter chased a wide delivery. Shakib went after the Indian bowlers and hit a flurry of boundaries but he was eventually castled by Kuldeep Yadav for 84. Bangladesh’s tail didn’t last long and the visitors have taken a 1-0 lead in this two-match Test series.

Bangladesh came into the day with four wickets in hand. With Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan unbeaten at the crease with 241 runs remaining, one would have imagined some fight from the hots. Mehidy showcased his intentions by smacking a boundary off Mohammad Siraj in the first ball of the day, it was followed by Shakib freeing his arms against Axar Patel from the other end.

At the end a clinical victory for the KL Rahul-led force as they have taken 1-0 lead in the series with the WTC Final dream still alive.