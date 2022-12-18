India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: India win by 188 runs

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) 1st Test Day5 Live Score Updates: Axar Patel (4/77) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/73) shared seven wickets between them as India wrap up the match in 50 minutes on the final day. Siraj nipped out Mehidy when the latter chased a wide delivery. Shakib went after the Indian bowlers and hit a flurry of boundaries but he was eventually castled by Kuldeep Yadav for 84. Bangladesh’s tail didn’t last long and the visitors have taken a 1-0 lead in this two-match Test series.
Bangladesh came into the day with four wickets in hand. With Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan unbeaten at the crease with 241 runs remaining, one would have imagined some fight from the hots. Mehidy showcased his intentions by smacking a boundary off Mohammad Siraj in the first ball of the day, it was followed by Shakib freeing his arms against Axar Patel from the other end.
At the end a clinical victory for the KL Rahul-led force as they have taken 1-0 lead in the series with the WTC Final dream still alive.
Bangladesh150 (55.5) & 324 (113.2)
India404 (133.5) & 258/2 dec
India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs
We'll be back shortly for the post-match presentation. Stay tuned!
Bangladesh came into the day with four wickets in hand. The spinners have done the job for India on Day 5. The visitors have wrapped up the remaining four wickets inside the first hour of the day. A clinical victory for the KL Rahul-led force as they have taken 1-0 lead in the series with the World Test Championship Final dream still alive.
Knocked him over! And the game is done and dusted!! India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. They needed 4 wickets on Day 5 and have wrapped this up pretty quickly. This one comes back in with the arm. Length ball, zips back in and castles the stumps as Taijul can't get a bat to it. An easy win for India.
An easy catch taken by Shreyas Iyer at short leg, Ebadot Hossain departs. Indian are almost through. Second wicket of the day for the Chinaman. That spins into the right-hander off the deck and takes the edge of Hossain's blade to be gobbled by Iyer at short leg.
Shakib Al Hasan gave Bangladesh fans a glimmer of hope with his performance. He was not ready to go down without a fight and realises that the only way to put pressure on India is by scoring runs. It was excellent cricket from the Bangladesh skipper. INDIA NEED TWO WICKETS TO WIN THE TEST.
Kuldeep cleaned up Shakib. This his was bound to happen. Shakib wasn't playing out for a draw. He wanted to take his chances. Saw the tossed up ball and goes through with the slog sweep. He misses it completely as the ball shatters the stumps. Nonetheless, a fine innings comes to an end. This was actually really slow through the air and Kuldeep does the job for India.
Bangladesh skipper is playing an excellent counter-attacking knock. He has taken Indian bowlers to the cleaners, The target is below 200 now. Bangladesh can dream.
Loose shot and Mehidy has to depart! Wider line ball and Mehidy was tempted by it. Short of a length, wide of off. No feet movement once again as Mehidy throws the kitchen sink at it. There was no need for it as the ball kisses the outer part of the bat and goes straight into the hands of the fielder at backward point. One down, three to go for India.
More from Sports
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth day of the first Test match being played between India and Bangladesh.