IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Bangladesh lose Ebadot Hossain early

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 Live Scorecard: India will look to tighten the noose around Bangladesh after finishing Day 2 on a high on the back of a brilliant all-round performance from a returning Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav first played a career-best 40 from 114 balls in a 92-run eighth wicket partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin (58) to push India to 404 in their first inning and then finished the day with figures of 10-3-33-4.
Mohammed Siraj had begun the proceedings with a wicket off the very first ball of the innings, when he snapped up Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) with an away going delivery. He would further rattle the Bangladesh top-order and later dismissed Zakir Hasan (20) and Litton Das (24) to end the day with figures of 9-1-14-3.
At stumps on day two, Bangladesh were 133 for eight, trailing India by 271 runs. With two wickets in hand, the hosts still need 72 runs to avoid a follow-on. Ebadot Hossain 13(27) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 16(35) will start Friday’s play against the fire breathing Indian bowlers, hoping to at least build some resistance against them.
The Bangladesh batters are now out in the middle looking to bat out as long as possible. It will be Mehidy Hasan to face the first ball. For India Kuldeep Yadav is going to take the first over. HERE WE GO!
"Whenever I wake up in the morning I try see to it that I have a good day at the office. I just try to be at the present. I love to analyse the situation and play the situation very well. Whenever the team is in trouble, I want to get soaked and bail the team out of it. (On missing the century) I am absolutely unhappy, I could have got it on the first day as luck was going my way. When you're batting on 80 .... the next day, you already think about the game. At that moment, I froze a bit. I had a good temperament on the first day until I got to 67 and played that rash stroke but I back my natural game. We try to keep the atmosphere light, especially the close-in fielders and try to distract the batters. Some humour because it's tiring and you need some entertainment. We pull each others' legs. Everything is normal once we get off the field."
"I was a bit nervous, I was very lucky to get the first wicket in the first over. Got the momentum back. After a couple of overs, I started feeling well, mixed my pace and variations, tried both the angles - over the wicket and round the wicket. I was getting proper turn, I was actually loving it. After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker - that's helping me a lot. I am not compromising with the spin. When I was batting, I thought that there was not much in it for the spinners. I didn't face any discomfort while batting. I thought it'll be good for batting. When you're a wrist-spinner bowling with the Kookaburra ball, you'll definitely get turn and bounce on such wickets."
Bangladesh to resume their first innings at the overnight score of 133/8 against India with the aim to ward off the possibility of follow on. Bangladesh lost 6 wickets in the final session and India were almost there to bundle the opponents but Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan put up a partnership of 31 runs and put the gates down. How long will they delay the inevitable? Stay tuned for live updates.