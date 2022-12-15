scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Iyer and Axar to resume for IND

IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Live, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India recovered from 48-3 to reach 278-6.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India recovered from 48-3 to reach 278-6 on day one of the opening test against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Iyer was batting on 82 at stumps to help keep India’s hope alive of taking control of the test. Pujara was dismissed on 90 after adding 149 runs with Iyer for the fourth wicket. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam returned figures of 3-84 and offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 2-71 to prevent India from establishing full control.

This game is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST. KL Rahul will be leading the Indian side in the first Test. India is currently positioned second on the ICC Men’s Test rankings while Bangladesh is placed ninth on the rankings. Another exciting series is anticipated here between these two teams.

The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C on the matchdays with 67% humidity and 3-7 km/hr wind speed. Virat Kohli will be a top captaincy choice for the small leagues. Shubman Gill will be a decent captaincy choice for the grand leagues. Mushfiqur Rahim and Umesh Yadav are among the punt-picks.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 08:45:01 am
