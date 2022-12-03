India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI tip-off XI: IND likely to play with all the three finger spinners in the squad

After a disappointing series against New Zealand. Team India will turn its eyes to the next challenge against Bangladesh. With less than a year before the 50-over World Cup, the team will be looking to get its permutations and combinations right. With full-time skipper Rohit Sharma and star contingent Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Axar Patel back into the mix it will be fascinating to see what combinations India will go with.

The Pant conundrum

Upcoming superstar Rishabh Pant has been in poor form this year. He scored 25 runs at an average of 12.50 in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand away from home. With KL Rahul who has kept wickets in the ODIs for India, returning to the squad it will be interesting to see if the team management persists with Rishabh Pant or looks the other way.

If the management is looking for a like-for-like replacement they have Ishan Kishan available to pick from.

Injury concerns

Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal have already been ruled out of the series previously now Mohammad Shami joins the list whose replacement has been named as young speedster Umran Malik.

Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career. It’s humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I’ve been hurt, I’ve learned from that injury and come back even more stronger 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/EsDLZd30Y7 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 3, 2022

In Jadeja’s absence, Shabaz Ahmed who had a stellar domestic season may get a chance in the series.

On the other hand, Bangladesh too has its share of injury concerns with their Captain and opening batter Tamim Iqbal out of the series.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Shabaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIAnamul Haque, Litton Das(C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Bangladesh Squad: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed