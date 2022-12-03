India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI tip-off XI: IND likely to play three finger spinners in the squad

After a disappointing series against New Zealand, Team India will turn its eyes to the next challenge against Bangladesh. With less than a year to go for the 50-over World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led team will be looking to get its permutations and combinations right. Along with Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav are back into the mix and hence it will be fascinating to see what combinations India will go with.

The Pant conundrum

Rishabh Pant has been in poor form this year, scoring 25 runs at an average of 12.50 in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand away from home. With KL Rahul also in the fray, it will be interesting to see if the team management persists with Pant or looks the other way.

If the management is looking for a like-for-like replacement they have Ishan Kishan available to pick from.

Injury concerns

Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal have already been ruled out of the series previously now Mohammad Shami joins the list. Young speedster Umran Malik has been his replacement.

Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career. It’s humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I’ve been hurt, I’ve learned from that injury and come back even more stronger 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/EsDLZd30Y7 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 3, 2022

In Jadeja’s absence, Shabaz Ahmed who had a stellar domestic season may get a chance in the series.

On the other hand, Bangladesh too has its share of injury concerns with their captain and opening batter Tamim Iqbal out of the series.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Shabaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XIAnamul Haque, Litton Das(C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Bangladesh Squad: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed