India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live?

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming: India are all set to resume its ICC ODI World Cup preparation with the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be at the helm while Virat Kohli will once again take the position at number 3.

One are of concern for Team India is the form of Rishabh Pant who remains a key part of India’s plans for the next year’s 50-over World Cup.

Bangladesh also have its own share of concerns with pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed ruled out of the opening ODI due to recurring back pain. Opener Tamim Iqbal also sustained a groin injury in the warm-up game that has ruled him out of the series completely.

Bangladesh won the last bilateral series 2-1 in 2015. Since then it has lost five straight ODIs to India, with the last match at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Before the live action here is all you need to know about the upcoming game-

India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI

India Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming Details:

Where will India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI be played?

India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) will be played at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

When will India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI will begin?

India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) 1st ODI will begin at 11:30 am IST, and Toss will Take at 11:00 AM.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs India 1st ODI (IND vs BAN) will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network

Where will India vs Bangladesh (BAN vs IND), 1st ODI be available for streaming?

India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) 1st ODI will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.