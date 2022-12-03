ODI series vs Bangladesh won’t be a cakewalk, they are a much improved side: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma-led India will be keen on showing more intensity when they square off against a gutsy Bangladesh team in the three-match ODI series, beginning on Sunday.

Addressing the media in a pre-match conference, Rohit said that this series will be anything but a cakewalk and the focus will be on winning the series.

The Indian white ball squad travelling to the neighbouring country lacks experience but Rohit Sharma said that they are used to such an environment and he expects them to play their natural game.

Rohit also spoke about the rivalry between the two teams which is quite strong as fans tend to get emotional.

“I think it’s been an exciting rivalry over the years but over the last 7-8 yrs they have been a different team and been very challenging and we have not had easy wins. In the T20 World Cup, it was a close game. It won’t be a cakewalk for us because they are a much-improved side,” said Rohit.

“It will be an exciting series, Bangladesh is a challenging team and we have to play well to beat them. They will be competitive in their own backyard,” he added.

India tends to get crowd support wherever they travel but ‘not here’ Rohit said in jest. Most of the Indian squad members are touring Bangladesh for the first time and Rohit said that the crowd can create a bit of pressure. “The crowd here can be intimidating and there is no doubt they are passionate fans of cricket and they get right behind their team. A few of our members are coming for the first time but that doesn’t change a thing. But they are used to being under pressure,” Rohit maintained.

However, Bangladesh suffered a big blow before the series as captain Tamim Iqbal was ruled out due to an injury. But the Indian skipper saw it as an opportunity for a youngster to step up.

“Honestly, we don’t look at opposition composition too much and our focus is playing together as a team. They will miss their experienced players but that also gives an opportunity for the younger guys to come in and make a mark,” said Rohit.

Admitting that the amount of cricket has increased over the past few years, the Indian captain maintained that the intensity will still be the same. “Yes, there is a lot of cricket but as a professional, you have to keep up with the intensity. We try to manage people and give them breaks. Keeping the bigger picture in mind – cricket is not going to stop but we have to manage ourselves with higher intensity. The freshness of players is also very important,” said Rohit.

The pitches are likely to be a tad slower but according to the Indian skipper judging a surface is not easy and sometimes may not be accurate. “Its not the easiest thing to judge but as far as I am concerned we have played a lot of cricket in the sub-continent and somewhere down the line they tend to behave the same. On days there can be extra bounce and extra grass can give a bit of lateral movement. So these things need to keep in mind.”

The Indian team mustn’t have forgotten the recent pasting that they got from newly-appointed ODI captain Litton Das in a T20 World Cup match in Adelaide. When asked if they had any special plans for the explosive opener, Rohit said, “We have not had any discussion but there are no special plans for one or two players. Bangladesh has a very good batting lineup. He did play a great inning against us in the World Cup. But we don’t plan for one batter and instead chalk out strategy for the whole lineup.”

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.