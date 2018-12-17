You cannot seriously like Virat Kohli as a bloke: Tim Paine to Murali Vijay

Tensions flared up on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia as the two captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine had a verbal exchange towards the beginning of the day. Later, Paine was heard telling Murali Vijay that he ‘can’t seriously like Kohli as a bloke’.

Advertising

As India chased 287 on a testing surface, Paine was caught telling Vijay, “Murali, I know he’s your captain but you can’t seriously like him as a bloke.”

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday as the conversation was picked up by the stump microphone when Vijay was batting in the second innings.

“Murali, I know he’s your captain but you can’t seriously like him as a bloke” Australia captain Tim Paine gets the last laugh with an absolute zinger against @imVkohli ?? pic.twitter.com/6E8bASbFQT — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) 17 December 2018

Earlier in the day, Kohli and Paine were caught on the stump mic having a verbal exchange when the latter was batting. It all happened when Australia were gaining control over proceedings and Paine reminded Kohli of how the Indian captain had lost his cool on day three.

Tim Paine to Virat Kohli: “You’re the one that lost it yesterday, now you’re trying to be cool today.”

Umpire Chris Gaffaney: “That’s enough.”

Tim Paine: “We are allowed to talk.”

Advertising

Gaffaney: “Play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you’re the captain.”

Paine to Kohli: “Keep your cool, Virat.”

Australia were on course for a series-levelling win in the second Test after another below-par batting performance from India undid the good work done by their bowlers on day four. India were 112 for five at stumps with Kohli’s (17) dismissal in the 20th over of the second innings dealing a massive blow to the away team’s hopes.

Hanuma Vihari (24) and Rishabh Pant (9) were in the middle when stumps were drawn and they will have to bat well in the first session on day five for India to have any chance of scoring the remaining 175 runs.