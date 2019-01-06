India vs Australia: You can expect a lot more from Kuldeep Yadav, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

India bowling coach Bharat Arun applauded wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for leading India’s bowling attack on day three of the fourth Test and said that the chinaman is a much-improved bowler from the previous tour of England. Yadav returned with figures of 5/99 in his maiden Test in Australia to leave the hosts to trail India by 294 runs. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Arun said, “Kuldeep is a very skill full bowler as he has proved it. He has had a very successful stint in ODIs, and probably he is the number one bowler in the one-day format. He is unique in the sense that very few chinaman bowlers around the world at the moment. Also, he brings googly to the fore.”

“And what makes him even more special is his ability to use the crease. He can bowl from over and round the wicket, and he can bowl closer to the wicket and also from wide of the crease. That gives him a lot variety. And I think there is a lot to come from that young kid,” PTI quoted Arun as saying.

Reflecting on the leggie’s performance over the past year, Arun said, “He didn’t have a great outing in England when he played, but this Test match would give him a lot of confidence. And considering a spinner and his age, I think he has got a lot of cricket left in him.”

Arun also gave insights on why the team management decided to go in with two spinners and said, “Earlier we had played a practice game at Sydney and also the T20 match. So we were quite aware of the conditions that existed and also we felt that if at all we need to play two spinners that would be at Sydney.”

On India’s decision to enforce the follow, he said, “Yesterday, when Australia were 150-odd for five, and also taking into account the weather forecast, we said that we would definitely enforce the follow-on if we get them out pretty sizeably.

“This is probably one of the best wickets we have played on from the batsmen’s point of view. So, we were aware that to win this game we need that many overs to bowl at. Also the fact that weather was a lot kinder than what it was in the first three days and also the fact it’s a great opportunity for us to make it 3-1 scoreline.”

The bowling coach also spoke about the Indian attack’s progress through the 2018-19 overseas cycle.

“When we started off, it was a great opportunity for us in South Africa, and then in England. Though the scoreline in England suggests a totally different viewpoint, I thought we were very close to winning in England. We did make mistakes there, and we thought hard as to where we went wrong.

“We said that those are the very areas where we would focus as we go forward. You can’t be making the same mistakes again and again. I thought those two tours were great experience for us and that has helped us immensely to come and well in Australia.

“As for the tailenders, I would say we were too eager to get them out. So we said ‘let’s bowl to the tail just as we would to the top half’. Those were the mistakes we made and I thought they came in handy here,” he conlcuded.