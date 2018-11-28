India vs Australia XI Practice Match Day 1: Play called off due to rain

IND vs AUS XI Practice Match: The start of India’s only warm-up match for the Test series against Australia was delayed by torrential rain on Wednesday, with the four-day clash against Cricket Australia XI unable to get underway on Wednesday. According to BCCI, play will begin 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled start on Thursday.

Advertising

Storms battered the New South Wales coast on Wednesday morning, flooding streets, railway stations, and homes. The extreme weather caused commuter chaos, grounded flights and left hundreds of homes without electricity. Play was impossible at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the tourists are scheduled to play a non-first class tour match against an representative side featuring just one international player – D’Arcy Short.

Pouring! Grim chances of play here. pic.twitter.com/kgzfnFLx21 — BCCI (@BCCI) 27 November 2018

With the rain eliminating all possibility of play on Wednesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli hit the gym with teammates to work on their physical fitness. In a tweet, Kohli shared an image with Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay and a team staff member with the caption: “The rain doesn’t seem to be going away so we decided to make something of our day. Gotta love a good workout with the boys.”

The rain doesn’t seem to be going away so we decided to make something of our day ✌️💪. Gotta love a good workout with the boys. #makeeverydaycount pic.twitter.com/E94yPIcpRv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 28 November 2018

The Test series between India and Australia will begin from December 6 with the first Test in Adelaide. The following matches in the four-Test series will be played in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney with the final Test starting from January 3, 2019.

Earlier, India and Australia played out a 1-1 tie in the three-match T20I series. The second match, in Melbourne, was washed out.

Teams:

India (From): Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Cricket Australia XI (From): D Arcy Short, Max Bryant, Sam Whiteman(c), Jake Carder, Harry Nielsen(w), Param Uppal, Jonathan Merlo, Jackson Coleman, Harry Conway, Daniel Fallins, David Grant, Aaron Hardie

(With inputs from Reuters)