India vs Cricket Australia XI: India bowled out for 358 as lower order collapses

IND vs CAXI Practice Match Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Cricket Australia XI Live Cricket Score Streaming: Indian batsmen got off to a solid start with the bat in the 4-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, with Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari scoring half-centuries each. After the first day was washed off on Wednesday, the two teams came down for the toss 30 minutes earlier on Thursday. The hosts won the toss and elected to field.

India did not get off to the best of starts with KL Rahul getting dismissed for 3 runs with seamer Jackson Coleman getting his first wicket in the match. Pujara and Shaw struck around in the middle with the latter being the aggressor and scoring a quick half-century. The youngster was dismissed by Daniel Fallins for 66. Skipper Virat Kohli carried on to build a partnership with Pujara, who was dismissed for 54 by Like Robbins.

The captain scored his half century, before he was caught and bowled by Aaron Hardie. Hanuma Vihari became the fourth batsmen in the day to score a half century as he stitched an 81-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. The right-handed batsman was dismissed by D’arcy Short for 53, just after Tea. Rahane continued to bat on with Rohit Sharma and took India’s total over 300 in the final session of the day.

Rahane also scored his half century, becoming the fifth batsmen in the day to do so. Unfortunately, he could not see the end of day’s play as he was retired hurt on 56 and walked back.

After his return to the dugout, India’s lower order collapse with Hardie dismissing Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami in quick succession. Rishabh Pant kept the scoreboard to take India over 350-run mark, before Umesh Yadav was run out, ending India’s innings at 358/9 in the first innings. Coming on to bat, Max Bryant and D’arcy Short took Australia to 14/0 at stumps.

The match does not have first-class status, and India have opted to make 14 players available for the game. India will play Australia in the first Test of the four-match series, starting from December 6, 2018.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, M Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Murali Vijay

Australia Squad: D’Arcy Short, Max Bryant, Jake Carder, Sam Whiteman (c), Param Uppal, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Merlo, Aaron Hardie, Luke Robins, Jackson Coleman, Daniel Fallins. Aaron Summers (12th)