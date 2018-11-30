India vs Cricket Australia XI Practice Match Day 3 Highlights: CAXI trail by two runs at stumps

Ind vs CA XI Practice Match Day 3 Highlights: After India were bowled out for 358 on the second day, Cricket Australia XI put up a solid show on Day 3 of the practice match to end the day on 356/6, trailing the visitors by just two runs. The hosts began well, putting up 178 runs in the first session of the day with Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin claiming the two wickets for India.

Shami led India’s bowling attack on Friday with the top figures of 3/67 on a tough fielding day for the visitors. However, half-centuries by Aaron Hardie and Harry Nielsen and a wicketless third session put the hosts back on track as India looked in trouble at the end of the third day.