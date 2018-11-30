India vs Cricket Australia XI Practice Match Day 3 Highlights: CAXI trail by two runs at stumps

Ind vs CA XI Practice Match Day 3 Highlights: After India were bowled out for 358 on the second day, Cricket Australia XI put up a solid show on Day 3 of the practice match to end the day on 356/6, trailing the visitors by just two runs. The hosts began well, putting up 178 runs in the first session of the day with Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin claiming the two wickets for India.
Shami led India’s bowling attack on Friday with the top figures of 3/67 on a tough fielding day for the visitors. However, half-centuries by Aaron Hardie and Harry Nielsen and a wicketless third session put the hosts back on track as India looked in trouble at the end of the third day.
STUMPS
Aaron Hardie-Harry Nielsen help Cricket Australia XI recover as they trail by 2 runs at the end of Day 3 of the practice match against India. CAXI 356/6 at stumps. Aaron Hardie 69* Harry Nielsen 56*
Hardie, Nielsen 50s
Aaron Hardie, Harry Nielsen bring up half-centuries to take Cricket Australia XI to 330/6 on Day 3. Hardie slams three fours in one over to reach 50. He had earlier claimed four wickets to restrict India to 358.
Partnership
Aaron Hardie and Harry Nielsen have steadied the chase for Cricket Australia XI with a partnership of 70 runs after a flurry of wickets in the second session that put India in driver's seat.
300 up
300 up for Cricket Australia XI in the third session of Day 3 with a loss of 6 wickets against India. Virat Kohli comes into attack and that's two runs off the Indian captain's first over.
Breaking
Prithvi Shaw ruled out of the opening Test against Australia owing to a ligament ankle injury. Prithvi Shaw will be undergo an "intensive rehabilitation program" to become available at the earliest
250 up
Cricket Australia XI cross the 250 run mark in the third session of Day 3, after going for the tea break with score 246/6.
TEA BREAK
That's Tea at the SCG on Day 3: A run-out and quick wickets has pulled back CA XI to 246/6. Nielsen 11* Hardie 6* Shami most successful of the Indian bowlers with figures 3/54
Shaw update
Prithvi Shaw is back from the hospital. Ankle all strapped up, walking with crutches. This doesn't look good for the first Test. Official update awaited.
OUT
Mohammed Shami picks up his third wicket of the innings as Jonathan Merlo is out for 3. Shami now hitting his stride. Has got better as the day has gone on. Aaron Hardie comes to the crease. CA XI 234/6
OUT
WICKET! Jake Carder is dismissed for 38 as India claim their fifth in the second session. This is Shami's second wicket of the day. Jonathan Merlo comes to the crease. CAXI 228/5
WICKET
India claim their fourth wicket on Day 3 as Param Uppal departs for 5 after a mix-up between CA XI batters. Harry Nielsen comes to the crease. CA XI are 226/4.
WICKET
Umesh Yadav gets his first wicket as CA XI skipper Sam Whiteman departs for 35. Yadav bowls a length ball and Whiteman goes for the drive but edges it to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. CAXI 213/3
Huge scare for India
Nasty looking ankle injury for Prithvi Shaw in India's warm-up match while going for a boundary catch. He had to be carried out by support staff, couldn't even limp back. He's been taken to hospital for scans. This is a huge scare for India.
End of first session
Virat Kohli (64), Prithvi Shaw (66). Cheteshwar Pujara (54), Ajinkya Rahane (56), and Hanuma Vihari (53) were the five Indian batsmen who struck fifties before the visitors were bowled out for 358 on the second day of the rain-hit practice game against Cricket Australia XI. On Day 3, India went into the Lunch break claiming two wickets, each for Shami and Ashwin. Cricket Australia XI are 178/2 at Lunch.
IND vs AUS XI LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the practice match between India and Australia XI ahead of the four-match Test series between the two countries. Stay tuned for live updates here.