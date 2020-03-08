India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs AUS

Poonam Yadav is the joint highest wicket taker in the World Cup. (Twitter/T20WorldCup) Poonam Yadav is the joint highest wicket taker in the World Cup. (Twitter/T20WorldCup)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), Women’s T20 World Cup Final Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: The Indian women’s team are up against Australia, the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, in Sunday’s final in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India, who will be playing their first final in the tournament, are on an unbeaten run, also having defeated Australia in the tournament opener this year.

Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma has consistently fired for India all through the World Cup. Her mercurial rise has made up for the below-par shows of the more senior players in the side, though the final could be as good a stage as any to play a tournament-defining knock. Leg spinner Poonam Yadav has made a sensational comeback from a finger injury and is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with nine wickets alongside Australia pacer Megan Schutt. Pacer Shikha Pandey has put in diligent shifts and come up with match winning performances as well.

Dream 11: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav (vc), Radha Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Shikha Pandey

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland.

