Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
IND vs AUS Live Streaming, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to watch the match live?

IND W vs AUS W Live Telecast Details: Here are all the details of the IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match to be played in South Africa today.

India vs Australia Live ScorecardIND W vs AUS W Live Score Updates: India women take on Australia tonight in the semifinal match in South Africa.

India vs Australia semifinal Live Streaming Details, Women’s T20 World Cup Match Today: The high-voltage India vs Australia semifinal match is all set to be played in South Africa today.

So far, 30 matches have been played in the women’s T20 match between Australia and India with India only triumphing six times compared to the 22 matches in Australia’s favour. One match ended in a tie, the other yielded no outcome.

Australia, who are ranked no.1 in women’s T20 cricket are coming to the knockouts with zero losses in the tournament while team India suffered a defeat at the hands of England in their last match. While Australia will want to continue their winning streak, team India will look to outclass the unforgiving Australians to march into the finals.

IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match: Live streaming details:

When will the IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match be played?

The IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be played on Thursday (February 23).

What time will the IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match begin?

The IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match be played?

The IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

Where can we watch the IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match?

The IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match?

The IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:53 IST
