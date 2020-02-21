India vs Australia Women’s T20 Live Streaming, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Stream: When and where to watch?

ICC T20 World Cup: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her Aussie counterpart Meg Lanning with the World Cup Trophy. (ICC) ICC T20 World Cup: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her Aussie counterpart Meg Lanning with the World Cup Trophy. (ICC)

India vs Australia Women’s (IND W vs AUS W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team is kickstarting their campaign in the ICC Women’s T2O World Cup against defending champions Australia today at the Sydney Showground.

Both teams have warmed up nicely for the tournament by securing impressive wins in their warm up encounters against South Africa and West Indies, respectively. The Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming for much-needed consistency throughout the tournament.

Squads

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano

India vs Australia ICC Women’s World T20 will start from 13:30 PM IST on Friday (February 21).

Sydney Showground Stadium will host the India vs Australia ICC Women’s World T20 match.

India vs Australia ICC Women’s World T20 match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Hotstar will provide the live streaming for India vs Australia ICC Women’s World T20 match.

