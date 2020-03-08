India vs Australia Women’s T20 Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Updates: Harmanpreet’s brigade aim for glory

Harmanpreet Kaur has struggled with the bat in the tournament so far (Source: T20 World Cup/Twitter) Harmanpreet Kaur has struggled with the bat in the tournament so far (Source: T20 World Cup/Twitter)

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Cricket Score Updates: India and Australia lock horns in the ultimate battle to assert dominance in the shortest format of the game. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India play the final for the first time whereas four-time champions Australia took to make it two in a row in front of their home crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Even though there is a reserve day for the final clash, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport today. The pitch looks good for batting and the captain winning the toss may look to bat first and put runs on board.

Shafali Verma has been in scintillating form in the tournament making full use of the fielding restrictions and not letting the opposition dominate in the powerplay overs. On the other hand, Australia are missing their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry who has been ruled out of the cricketing action for six months due to hamstring injury.