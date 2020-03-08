Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read
Live now

India vs Australia Women’s T20 Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Updates: Harmanpreet’s brigade aim for glory

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score, IND W vs AUS W T20 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Australia are missing their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry who has been ruled out of the cricketing action for six months due to hamstring injury

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 8, 2020 11:25:29 am
Harmanpreet Kaur has struggled with the bat in the tournament so far (Source: T20 World Cup/Twitter)

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Cricket Score Updates: India and Australia lock horns in the ultimate battle to assert dominance in the shortest format of the game. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India play the final for the first time whereas four-time champions Australia took to make it two in a row in front of their home crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Even though there is a reserve day for the final clash, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport today. The pitch looks good for batting and the captain winning the toss may look to bat first and put runs on board.

Shafali Verma has been in scintillating form in the tournament making full use of the fielding restrictions and not letting the opposition dominate in the powerplay overs. On the other hand, Australia are missing their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry who has been ruled out of the cricketing action for six months due to hamstring injury.

Live Blog

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Updates:

Highlights

    11:25 (IST)08 Mar 2020
    Katy Perry in the house

    Katy Perry meets the Indian squad ahead of the final clash 

    11:16 (IST)08 Mar 2020
    The ultimate battle

    Hello and welcome to India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final live blog. The weather forecast for the day looks promising as there are no signs of rain interrupting the game. Stay tuned for more updates. 

    Squads:

    India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh

    Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd