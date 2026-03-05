India vs Australia Women’s One‑Off Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS Pink-ball Test?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs Australia Women’s One-Off Test, Live Cricket Streaming: India and Australia will lock horns in a Pink-Ball Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, starting Friday.
With the white-ball spoils shared one apiece — India clinching the T20Is and Australia dominating the ODIs – the day-night Test in Perth will prove to be an exciting finale for the series. In 2021-22, India played their last Test Down Under, finishing in a draw in Carrara. India recorded their first-ever Test win over Australia by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2023.
When and where will the India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test be played?
The India vs Australia one-off Pink Ball Test will be played at WACA Ground in Perth from March 6, 2026.
What time will the India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test start?
The India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test will begin at 1:20 PM IST.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test?
The toss for the India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test is scheduled to take place at 12:50 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test in India?
The India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test in India?
The first India vs Australia Women’s ODI Series will be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy(c), Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Lucy Hamilton, Georgia Wareham, Rachel Trenaman, Maitlan Brown
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Uma Chetry
