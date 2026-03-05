India vs Australia Women’s One‑Off Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS Pink-ball Test?

India vs Australia Women One-Off Test, Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast: Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the Pink Ball Test in Perth. (BCCI Women)

India vs Australia Women’s One-Off Test, Live Cricket Streaming: India and Australia will lock horns in a Pink-Ball Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, starting Friday.

With the white-ball spoils shared one apiece — India clinching the T20Is and Australia dominating the ODIs – the day-night Test in Perth will prove to be an exciting finale for the series. In 2021-22, India played their last Test Down Under, finishing in a draw in Carrara. India recorded their first-ever Test win over Australia by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2023.

India vs Australia Women’s Test Series Live Streaming Info

When and where will the India vs Australia Women’s Pink Ball Test be played?