‘A victory for every girl who dared to defy odds’: India finish second-best in WT20 World Cup

Indian players gather together after their T20 World Cup final loss. (Source: AP Photo) Indian players gather together after their T20 World Cup final loss. (Source: AP Photo)

India saved their worst for the last as Australia overpowered them by 85 runs for an unprecedented fifth T20 World Cup triumph in Melbourne on Sunday.

Alyssa Healy (75 off 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 off 54 balls) propelled Australia to 184/4 in 20 overs after they chose to bat first winning the toss. Overwhelmed by the occasion, India crumbled to 99 all out in front of a turnout of 86,174 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a record in women’s cricket history.

The crowd figure of 86,174 fell short of the 90,185 fans who attended the football world cup women’s final between the United States and China in Pasadena, California, in 1999.

But the fans still managed to help create a national record on a historic occasion in Melbourne as women’s cricket took another leap forward.

India’s captain Kaur, on her 31st birthday, said her side’s poor catching display had been “unfortunate”.

Australia’s skipper Lanning said there had been a “lot of expectation on us”.

“It was tough, definitely, especially after we lost that first game (to India),” Lanning said. “This day is certainly the best of my career so far.”

Both captains said they hoped to see a women’s domestic Twenty20 tournament established in India, similar to the high-profile men’s Indian Premier League.

Here are some of the best reactions after the match-

Congratulations Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup! 👏 Not the result we wanted today but we are proud of the way #TeamIndia played throughout the tournament. #INDvAUS Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/oNy9gq275c pic.twitter.com/uz6e0IKFUY — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 8, 2020

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

Gutted by the result today . Nonetheless the girls have had a wonderful #T20WorldCup campaign . I congratulate the T20 captain @ImHarmanpreet and the girls. Well done . Request everyone to continue supporting women’s cricket . Only great things are in store. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 8, 2020

Congratulations @AusWomenCricket on winning the #T20WorldCup To the @BCCIWomen team,we all are very proud of your achievement. Really enjoyed the way you all played throughout the tournament. Good luck for your future matches. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2020

Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs 🇮🇳 Congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 8, 2020

Our girls gave their everything, just had one bad day but it was so wonderful to see the way in which they played barring today .Wishing them better luck next time. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 8, 2020

Great campaign for the @BCCIWomen , well done @wvraman and the entire team for making us all proud. Onwards and upwards 👌👍🏻 . Congrats to the @AusWomenCricket for a dominating performance on the big night. 👏#WomenWorldCup2020 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 8, 2020

This was heartbreaking. Well played @BCCIWomen. Sometimes, it’s just not your day! Congratulations @AusWomenCricket. May this World Cup inspire many more to take up the sport! 🙌🏼 #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 8, 2020

Never be let down. You have been amazing throughout and you’ll shall have the trophy at your hand one day. Keep believing! @BCCIWomen https://t.co/q7FE5gwhDF — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 8, 2020

India lost only one game in the tournament. So did Australia. Both teams lost to each other. India beat Aus in the tournament opener. Australia beat India in the finals. Such is life…. #WT20WC #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 8, 2020

I know how tough it is to be so close to that World Cup & not win it. But chin up, girls! It’s not about the result, but about the generation you’ve inspired. You had a campaign you can be very proud of!

Also congratulations Australia, a much deserved win.#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5ekr5Y9yvS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2020

“If there was an IPL to happen, that would be great,” Lanning said. “It’s the next step for the women’s game and we’d all love to be involved.”

(With AP inputs)

