Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read

‘A victory for every girl who dared to defy odds’: India finish second-best in WT20 World Cup

Chasing a massive target of 185, India crumbled to 99 all out in front of a turnout of 86,174 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a record in women's cricket history.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 8, 2020 5:37:38 pm
women t20 world cup, women t20 world cup final, india women vs australia women, india vs australia, india vs australia women's t20 world cup, india vs australia t20 world cup, shafali verma, harmanpreet kaur, cricket news Indian players gather together after their T20 World Cup final loss. (Source: AP Photo)

India saved their worst for the last as Australia overpowered them by 85 runs for an unprecedented fifth T20 World Cup triumph in Melbourne on Sunday.

Alyssa Healy (75 off 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 off 54 balls) propelled Australia to 184/4 in 20 overs after they chose to bat first winning the toss. Overwhelmed by the occasion, India crumbled to 99 all out in front of a turnout of 86,174 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a record in women’s cricket history.

The crowd figure of 86,174 fell short of the 90,185 fans who attended the football world cup women’s final between the United States and China in Pasadena, California, in 1999.

But the fans still managed to help create a national record on a historic occasion in Melbourne as women’s cricket took another leap forward.

India’s captain Kaur, on her 31st birthday, said her side’s poor catching display had been “unfortunate”.

Australia’s skipper Lanning said there had been a “lot of expectation on us”.

“It was tough, definitely, especially after we lost that first game (to India),” Lanning said. “This day is certainly the best of my career so far.”

Both captains said they hoped to see a women’s domestic Twenty20 tournament established in India, similar to the high-profile men’s Indian Premier League.

Here are some of the best reactions after the match-

“If there was an IPL to happen, that would be great,” Lanning said. “It’s the next step for the women’s game and we’d all love to be involved.”

(With AP inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara send fans on nostalgia trip at Wankhede
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara send fans on nostalgia trip at Wankhede
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 08: Latest News