India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: India are aiming for their first title win. (Source: PTI Photo) India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: India are aiming for their first title win. (Source: PTI Photo)

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India, in their first-ever final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, would be looking to oust six-time finalists and four-time winners, Australia in Melbourne.

In what is set to be a blockbuster clash between the two heavyweights, a high-scoring thriller can be expected, much like the opening match of the tournament which India had won by 17 runs. Since then, Australia have improved with every match even though they lost their talismanic all-rounder Ellyse Perry to an injury. Australian captain Meg Lanning herself had guided the team to glory at the last edition in 2018 but the skipper said it will the “toughest battle” and “biggest moment” of her career when she walks out at MCG on Sunday.

While Australia overcame South Africa in the semi-finals, India progressed to the final after their semi-final clash against England was washed out. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side cruised into the final because they topped Group A. Although India’s bowling unit has impressed one and all, they pack some serious power in their batting order in free scoring Shafali Verma, opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

When is India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Where is India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final will start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final will broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final?

The live streaming of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow the live score updates on indianexpress.com.

