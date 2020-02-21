India vs Australia Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Updates: Can IND win opener?

Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 21, 2020 12:43:27 pm
India vs Australia Women’s (IND W vs AUS W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: India will take on defending champions Australia in the opener of the seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday in Sydney. The hosts have entered the tournament as favourites again after handing their arch-rivals England an eight-wicket loss in the final of the previous edition hosted in the Caribbean.

Australia are the most successful team in women’s cricket of all time, having won six ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups. But, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team is one that has evolved over the years and boasts names like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav. The match at the Sydney Showground will kick off an event that will go on for more than two weeks, with the final slated to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates

    12:43 (IST)21 Feb 2020
    It's finally here!
    12:36 (IST)21 Feb 2020
    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the opener of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup! In a Group A clash, India will begin their campaign against the defending champions Australia who are the hosts this time around! Can Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana put a dent in the Aussie's hopes of a fifth World Cup triumph? Stay tuned to find out!

    SQUADS

    India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

    Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano

