India vs Australia Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Updates: Can IND win opener?

India vs Australia Women’s (IND W vs AUS W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: India will take on defending champions Australia in the opener of the seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday in Sydney. The hosts have entered the tournament as favourites again after handing their arch-rivals England an eight-wicket loss in the final of the previous edition hosted in the Caribbean.

Australia are the most successful team in women’s cricket of all time, having won six ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups. But, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team is one that has evolved over the years and boasts names like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav. The match at the Sydney Showground will kick off an event that will go on for more than two weeks, with the final slated to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.