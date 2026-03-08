Amol Muzumdar lauds India’s debutants despite 10-wicket loss in pink-ball Test against Australia: ‘Really happy with the fight’

India women lost to Australia by 10 wickets in the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

India head coach Amol Muzumdar chose to focus on the positives despite the 10-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test against Australia in Perth, praising the debutants for their performances in demanding conditions at the WACA.

The visitors had handed debut Test caps to Pratika Rawal, Kashvee Gautam, Kranti Gaud and Sayali Sathgare in the pink-ball Test. After making 18 in the first innings, Rawal made her maiden half-century in the second innings, scoring 63 off 137 balls.

Sathgare was the most impressive Indian seamer on display, claiming 4/50 in the first innings. While Gautam may not have taken any wickets in the match, her 34 runs with the bat lower down the order ensured that India got to a score closer to 200 in the first innings.