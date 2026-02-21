Smriti Mandhana takes centerstage in Adelaide, and finds substantial supporting acts, as India beat Australia in T20I leg

From 15 off 17 at one stage, Smriti Mandhana scored 67 off the next 38 balls, which included three sixes and put on 121 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues.

Written by: Vinayakk Mohanarangan
4 min readFeb 21, 2026 10:40 PM IST
MandhanaSmriti Mandhana in action. (X photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Not since 2016 had India won a women’s bilateral series in Australia. And not since 2017 had Australia lost a bilateral assignment at home. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co achieved both those milestones on Saturday at the Adelaide Oval with an impressive all-round performance as they beat the world No 1 in their own backyard to clinch the T20I leg of the multi-format series 2-1. There were no trophies handed out after the match on Saturday (there are points for wins in each of the three formats to decide the overall winner at the end of the Test match in Perth), but this first leg of India’s tour Down Under was the most important, given the T20 World Cup a few months away. Which makes India’s achievement a strong statement – the ODI World Champions are gunning for the 20-over title too.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The star of the show was vice captain Smriti Mandhana, who struck a fine 82 off 55 balls, and there were important supporting acts, too. In the press conference after India’s defeat in Canberra, head coach Amol Muzumdar was asked about the quick turnaround between the second and third matches and how Mandhana’s knowledge of the venue might help. The Indian opener had played for Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League in 2024-’25. “I was taking some tips right now, actually,” Muzumdar said with a smile.

Smriti-Jemi show

Indeed, Mandhana’s knowledge of the conditions came in handy as she and Jemimah Rodrigues put on a 121-run partnership that laid the foundation for India’s match-winning total of 176/6. Initially, even though she started with a glorious extra cover drive in the first over, Mandhana didn’t quite have the signature fluency in her batting. Losing Shafali Verma in the third over didn’t help either. But Rodrigues got off the blocks quickly when he came in to bat, racing to 28 off 18 balls at a strike rate of nearly 160. The Mumbaikar, however, would struggle to find the boundaries – after a sweetly timed sweep shot for four in the third ball of the 9th over, she’d hit her next one only in the last ball of the 19th. But the early impetus she provided took pressure off of Mandhana and allowed her to get set.

What followed was a masterclass in gap-finding, with lofted sweeps, elegant drives, and backfoot punches. From 15 off 17 at one stage, Mandhana scored 67 off the next 38 balls, which included three sixes. The most pristine of those came in the 12th over, as she picked up a full-length delivery from the pacy Darcie Brown and pinged it over square leg deep into the stands. The sound of the ball leaving the bat was evidence of how well she was timing them. India had lost their way after a similar powerplay in the second T20I, but Mandhana’s frequent boundaries and Rodrigues’ busy rotation of strike kept them on course for a sizeable total.

Shreyanka shines

In the run-chase, Australia were rocked early by Shreyanka Patil, who was brought in for Kranti Gaud. The spinner struck in the second over to remove Georgia Voll and then turned one through Ellyse Perry’s attempted aerial shot down the ground. Perry, playing her 350th international, was one of the earliest to acknowledge Shreyanka’s talent, calling her RCB teammate a ‘special star for the future’ during WPL 2023.

Phoebe Litchfield once again looked dangerous, but Sree Charani had her caught at long off a switch hit and then, when Ash Gardner threatened a late heist with some big-hitting, Arundhati Reddy capped off a wonderful T20I series with another big wicket, thanks to a superb catch by Rodrigues. It was the final blow to Australia’s hopes and, as commentator and former cricketer Lisa Sthalekar put it, India ‘outplayed and out-planned’ the hosts.

Brief scores: India 176/6 (Smriti Mandhana 82, Jemimah Rodrigues 59, Annabel Sutherland 2/34) beat Australia 159/9 (Ash Gardner 57, Shreyanka Patil 3/22, Sree Charani 3/32) by 17 runs

Vinayakk Mohanarangan
Vinayakk Mohanarangan
twitter

Vinayakk Mohanarangan is Senior Assistant Editor and is based in New Delhi. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NZ
Aiden Markram’s redemption arc: The making of a captain at peace with himself
Aiden Markram India vs South Africa T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Delhi declaration: Focus on democratising AI, US & China among 88 signatories
The declaration sets a number of voluntary frameworks and platforms that countries have said they will participate in, to share AI resources, use cases, and expertise, among other things
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman at Express Adda
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Rajpal Yadav
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Trump
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Anupam Kher
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News