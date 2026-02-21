India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil star at Adelaide Oval as India clinch T20I leg 2-1

Feb 21, 2026 01:17 PM IST

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Reddy stars in Sydney

On Sunday at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Arundhati Reddy was the star for India in the first T20I, picking up four wickets – one in each over she bowled – as Australia were bowled out in a home women's T20I for only the second time in history. Incidentally, the last time Arundhati Reddy played in Australia, she had picked up a superb 4-wicket haul at another iconic venue Down Under. In the only ODI she played in that tour, she ran through Australia's top order in one spell, taking the first four wickets to fall between overs 11 and 17. It didn't help India win that day, but it was her career-best ODI figures – just as the 4/22 in Sydney is now in T20Is.



"I love Australia, it's the country I enjoy the most. I think when we landed here, just the vibes I get... Growing up I used to watch a lot of Test matches, Ashes in Australia, and I always wanted to come here and play cricket. Obviously, I enjoyed playing here last time around, it was good. And I've started off well, hopefully I'll continue doing it," Arundhati said after her match-winning performance. Her spell was central to India dismissing Australia for 133 in 18 overs, only the second time they have been bowled out in a women's T20I at home. In reply, India raced to 50/1 after 5.1 overs, when rain stopped play. With just enough overs bowled for a result, India were 21 runs ahead on the DLS method, registering a comfortable win to begin their multi-format tour.

