India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil star at Adelaide Oval as India clinch T20I leg 2-1
IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Today Match Live Score Updates: India won the toss and opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana's 82 powered India to 176/6 in 20 overs. India won the match by 17 runs as bowlers struck at regular intervals to dent a deep Australian batting lineup.
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Shreyanka Patil and Sree Charani picked up three wickets each as India beat Australia by 17 runs at the Adelaide Oval to win the T20I leg of the multi-format series, taking a 4-2 points lead. Earlier, vice captain Smriti Mandhana hit a classy 55-ball 82 and Jemimah Rodrigues scored a steady half century after Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first. The half centuries powered India to 176/6 in 20 overs. In response, Shreyanka struck early in the powerplay to take the big wickets of Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry. Charani struck crucial blows, taking out the dangerous Phoebe Litchfield, while a superb catch by Rodrigues to dismiss Ash Gardner turned out to be the clincher for India as they handed Australia their first bilateral series defeat at home since 2017.
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 159/9 after 20 overs (Target: 177)
PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Smriti Mandhana
A wonderful innings from the Indian vice captain, but she offers plenty of praise to Jemimah Rodrigues for the start she had and making her life easier.
Feb 21, 2026 05:07 PM IST
AND INDIA WIN THE T20I LEG OF THE MULTI-FORMAT SERIES 2-1! And take a 4-2 points lead with the ODIs and Test to come. With the T20 World Cup not far away, India make a statement in Australia. A superb win. Deepti closes it out with a 9-run over.
INDIA WIN BY 17 RUNS AND CLINCH T20Is 2-1
Feb 21, 2026 05:04 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 150/9 after 19 overs (Target: 177)
A streaky four for Brown in Arundhati's over but that over all but seals the win for India.
The last time Australia lost a bilateral T20I series at home in 2017, Lisa Sthalekar informs.
Feb 21, 2026 05:00 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 144/9 after 18 overs (Target: 177)
What a return to the XI for Shreyanka Patil. 3/22 from her fours overs.
Australia need 33 from the last 2 overs with Garth and Brown in the middle.
Feb 21, 2026 04:59 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 144/9 after 18 overs (Target: 177)
Australia's last big hope was Sutherland and Shreyanka Patil gets her wicket! Superb stump-to-stump bowling, and the fuller length makes it hard for Sutherland to get underneath the attempted reverse sweep. Review taken again but that was plumb.
Annabel Sutherland lbw b Patil 14 (9 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 04:56 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 137/8 after 17 overs (Target: 177)
Shreyanka Patil comes in to bowl her last over, required rate is 13.33.
Feb 21, 2026 04:55 PM IST
Is that the game-changing over? We know the damage Harris can do, and then she picks up the wicket of the Aussie captain too. Molineux goes across the stumps to play a sweep that she hit well for four earlier in the over. Big appeal from India and the umpire gives it out, which turns out to be critical, because it was umpire's call on impact.
Sophie Molineux lbw b Sree Charani 6 (4 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 04:53 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 130/7 after 16.1 overs (Target: 177)
WOW, what has happened there? Grace Harris hits a sweep for four. But has hit the stumps with her backfoot.
Grace Harris hit wicket b Sree Charani 1 (2 balls)
Screengrab:: JioHotstar
Feb 21, 2026 04:48 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 129/6 after 16 overs (Target: 177)
BREAKTHROUGH! Arundhati Reddy gets the big wicket. Ash Gardner struck this well through midwicket, but picked out the wrong Indian fielder. Attacks the ball, dives forward and takes a superb catch.
Ashleigh Gardner c Jemimah Rodrigues b Arundhati Reddy 57 (45 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 04:43 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 122/5 after 15.1 overs (Target: 177)
A 42-ball half century for Garder and after the start she had, this is turning into a superb knock. Gets there with a four through fine leg as Arundhati strays on the pads.
Feb 21, 2026 04:41 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 118/5 after 15 overs (Target: 177)
Gardner faced 11 dot balls in the first 14 balls she has faced. Has gone through the gears nicely since and can still power Australia through the backend here. Short ball from Charani to start the over and Gardner smashes it to the Aussie dugout for a 73m six through square leg. Sutherland pulls out the reverse sweep later in the over for four. A great over for Australia. This match is very much alive, folks.
Required rate: 11.8
Feb 21, 2026 04:38 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 105/5 after 14 overs (Target: 177)
DROPPED AGAIN! As we said earlier, Renuka Singh is not the best of catchers in this Indian lineup and she puts one down at short cover as Sutherland leanded into a drive. Still a good over from Shreyanka, slowed it up nicely and didn't give pace to work with.
Required rate is exactly 12.00 now.
Feb 21, 2026 04:36 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 98/5 after 13 overs (Target: 177)
79 needed off 7 overs, Shreyanka Patil comes on to bowl her third. Req'd rate 11.28
Feb 21, 2026 04:35 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 98/5 after 13 overs (Target: 177)
BREAKTHROUGH! Not the best delivery that Arundhati would bowl, but Wareham can only find the fielder at deep midwicket off a full toss.
Georgia Wareham c Amanjot Kaur b Arundhati Reddy 12 (14 balls)
Meanwhile, earlier in the over a four that sounded good off Gardner's bat and she is starting to move through the gears. Full on the stumps, Gardner crunches it past the fielder deep midwicket. But misses out on a rank full toss later in that over. Reddy however strikes off the last ball.
Feb 21, 2026 04:31 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 89/4 after 12 overs (Target: 177)
Wareham nails a sweep between the two fielders on the legside fence, and as quick as Shreyanka and Jemimah are, they couldn't get to it, it was sweetly struck. But Deepti comes back well in that over to keep it to 8 runs.
Required rate incheas ahead to 11.00.
Feb 21, 2026 04:28 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 81/4 after 11 overs (Target: 177)
Deepti Sharma comes in, req'd rate at 10.66.
Feb 21, 2026 04:26 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 81/4 after 11 overs (Target: 177)
The rain has eased out as per the update from the sidelines at the venue. Meanwhile, a terrific over from Sree Charani, just three singles in that over. Slowed it up nicely to Wareham.
Feb 21, 2026 04:23 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 78/4 after 10 overs (Target: 177)
DROPPED! Oh dear, how much will that cost India? A poor over from Amanjot, could have a great ending. But she puts Gardner down off her bowling off the last ball. Started the over with a gift on Gardner's pads that was put away for four and her line was too leg side right through.
The rain is falling at Adelaide Oval DLS par score is 88 at 9.5 overs according to the commentators. And it would have shot up had Amanjot taken the catch off the last ball. Such a gun fielder otherwise, that was poor for her standards.
Australia need 99 runs from the last 10 overs.
Feb 21, 2026 04:18 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 67/4 after 9 overs (Target: 177)
The required rate is exactly 10 runs per over now. Amanjot Kaur into the attack. Wareham is the new batter to join Gardner.
Feb 21, 2026 04:17 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 67/4 after 9 overs (Target: 177)
FOUR AND OUT! Litchfield brings out that outrageous switch hit at the start of Sree Charani's over, that nearly goes all the way through point region and then falls just short of the rope. She goes for that right-hander sweep once more, but this time the angle from Sree Charani forces the shot to go towards long off where Shafali takes the simplest of catches.
Phoebe Litchfield c Shafali Verma b Sree Charani 26 (17 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 04:12 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 59/3 after 8 overs (Target: 177)
Litchfield goes for the reverse / switch sweep twice in this Deepti Sharma over. First time, fielded well by Renuka at short third. Next time, she mishits it. It's a good over from Deepti, who knows Litchfield well from their time at UP Warriorz. That was a good contest between them.
Req'd rate now 9.8 as Sree Charani comes in.
Feb 21, 2026 04:08 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 54/3 after 7 overs (Target: 177)
After that LBW appeal, Garder was on 5 off 14 balls. A horror start from the big-hitting allrounder but she seems to be finding her zone now. A couple of doubles into the deep pockets of the Oval and then smacks a crisp cut through covers for her first boundary. She can be a slow starter but can go big if she bats deep. This is a massive partnership for Australia's chances. They are still very much in this.
Required rate is 9.46 at the moment.
Feb 21, 2026 04:05 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 44/3 after 6.1 overs (Target: 177)
India lose their first review. A big appeal for LBW against Gardner from Arundhati, belatedly Harmanpreet goes for the DRS... but the ball is seaming into the batter and missing the stumps.
Feb 21, 2026 04:03 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 44/3 after 6 overs (Target: 177)
Deepti Sharma comes in to the attack and starts her spell with three dot balls to Gardner. So that's 8 dot balls in a special of 9 deliveries from India in the powerplay. Litchfield though, won't get bogged down and as long as she is out there, playing those reverse sweeps that she has mastered, Australia will believe. A boundary to end the powerplay but India would be otherwise delighted with.
Feb 21, 2026 03:59 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 37/3 after 5 overs (Target: 177)
What a mini comeback this has been from Renuka after that erratic first over. Four dot balls to Ash Gardner is no mean feat, she is bowling to her fields and keeping the Aussie vice captain tied down. Gardner does put away a cut off the last ball and picks up three runs.
Feb 21, 2026 03:56 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 33/3 after 4 overs (Target: 177)
SHREYANKA STRIKES AGAIN! Ellyse Perry called Shreyanka Patil 'a special star for the future' during WPL 2023. And today, in her 350th international, Perry is bowled by Shreyanka Patil. Lovely loop, late turn and Perry's attempted big shot down the ground is a swing and miss. The turn did Perry in. She is delighted.
This was Perry during WPL 2023: "Super young and to see her bat the way she does and the bowling talent. She is a special star for future. I haven't seen someone like that of her age around the world for a long time with that skill and attitude.
Feb 21, 2026 03:50 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 27/2 after 3 overs (Target: 177)
A good over from Renuka is spoiled by a bad delivery down the leg side to Litchfield. She is not going to miss out on that, the leftie puts it away past short fine for four. Litchfield is the BIG wicket for India here, she loves batting against them.
Feb 21, 2026 03:48 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 21/2 after 2.2 overs (Target: 177)
ANOTHER WICKET! Sree Charani is not India's best catchers either, but like Renuka, she manages to hold on to this one. Renuka is the bowler this time, Mooney goes for a pick-up shot over square leg, and Charani takes this ath deep square leg. Renuka has a mini redemption after that horror first over.
Feb 21, 2026 03:48 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 21/2 after 2.2 overs (Target: 177)
Feb 21, 2026 03:45 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 20/1 after 2 overs (Target: 177)
A terrific first over from Shreyanka, just two runs and the huge wicket of Voll.
Feb 21, 2026 03:45 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 19/1 after 1.2 overs (Target: 177)
Shreyanka Patil strikes! The spinner, who comes in to the XI today, strikes with her second ball and she is delighted. Tbe RCB teammates against each other... Shreyanka gets some extra bounce and the attempted sweep from Voll is skied towards short fine. Renuka is not the best of India's catchers but she manages to hold on to this one.
Georgia Voll c Renuka Singh b Shreyanka Patil 10 (5 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 03:43 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Australia 18/0 after 1 over (Target: 177)
WHAT A START FOR AUSTRALIA! An 18-run first over. Voll goes for the ramp first ball, misses it, and then smashes the second ball down the ground for six. Lovely swing of the bat. Renuka bowls a couple of wides and then Mooney gets going with a four through midwicket.
Feb 21, 2026 03:34 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 176/6 after 20 overs
India need to strike early and strike regularly given Australia's batting depth, with Grace Harris added to the mix as well.
Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney in the middle. Renuka Singh Thakur to start.
Feb 21, 2026 03:32 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 176/6 after 20 overs
This was the sweetly timed six that took Smriti Mandhana to her half century.
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 176/6 after 20 overs
176 is a solid total, thanks to half centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues but some ordinary cricket in the backend leaves India short of where they'd have liked to be, given the platform.
Australia need 177 to take a 4-2 lead.
Feb 21, 2026 03:23 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 176/6 after 20 overs
Three runs and three wickets in the final over, that is fantastic again from Annabel Sutherland, who is such a good bowler in this format. Deepti Sharma goes for a big shot, slower ball again, no timing and she is run out coming back for two.
Deepti Sharma run out (Ellyse Perry/Beth Mooney) 1 (1 ball)
Feb 21, 2026 03:20 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 174/5 after 19.5 overs
So poor, this runout. Takes Harmanpreet Kaur off strike for the last ball and Amanjot Kaur is dismissed. Harman went for a pull but didn't read the slower ball. Late decision to run and Amanjot is caught short by Beth Mooney.
Amanjot Kaur run out (Beth Mooney) 1 (1 ball)
Feb 21, 2026 03:18 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 174/4 after 19.3 overs
Jemimah's long vigil comes to an end, as she tries to go down the ground, attempting a lofted shot over mid off. But Ellyse Perry, the tall athlete that she is, takes a really good high catch.
Great start to the last over from Sutherland.
Jemimah Rodrigues c Ellyse Perry b Annabel Sutherland 59 (46 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 03:16 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 173/3 after 19 overs
Jemimah Rodrigues' four off the last ball of the 19th over is her first boundary since Over 8.3. A good shot over mid on in what was otherwise a really solid over from Molineux.
Feb 21, 2026 03:13 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 168/3 after 18.4 overs
Richa tries go aerial square of the wicket on offside again and mistimes this one. The skipper strikes for Australia. But a fine cameo from Richa there.
Richa Ghosh c Georgia Voll b Sophie Molineux 18 (7 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 03:10 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 163/2 after 18 overs
A half-century for Jemimah Rodrigues, but after the start she had, not sure this counts as one of her better innings to be honest. Has really struggled to hit boundaries. Taken 41 deliveries.
Richa Ghosh, meanwhile, is finding the boundaries with much more ease than she did the other night. A reverse sweep for four to start the over and then a slice over point. 13 runs from that Gardner over.
Feb 21, 2026 03:07 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 150/2 after 17 overs
Rodrigues continues to struggle to find the boundaries, she was off to such a good start but this slowdown has been significant. She is on 48 off 39 balls.
But Richa Ghosh, who struggled big time for timing in Canberra, hits her second ball of this innings for a six over long on. Superb slog sweep, picked up the slower ball from Sutherland. So that over started and ended with a six.
Feb 21, 2026 03:04 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 140/2 after 16.2 overs
SIX AND OUT! End of a fantastic innings from Mandhana, but just too much of the boundary-hitting pressure fell on her. She managed to hit the rope precisely for the second time in this innings. Sutherland then goes for the back-of-the-hand slower delivery, Smriti comes down the track and tries to go over midwicket again but Gardner takes a really good running catch to her left. Great athleticisim.
Smriti Mandhana c Ash Gardner b Annabel Sutherland 82 (55 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 03:01 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 134/1 after 16 overs
The commentators are talking about the possibility of retiring out Rodrigues here as she continues to struggle to find the boundary. Lisa Sthalekar is on air, who was of course part of the UP Warriorz set up that retired Harleen Deol out during the WPL recently.
Mandhana found a four in that over, good sweep shot off Garth. But Australia would be delighted with a 7 run over at this stage. Mandhana leaves two deliveries in that over outside off, not good judgement of line, she had to go for her shots there, but this slowdown is more on Rodrigues.
Feb 21, 2026 02:55 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 127/1 after 15 overs
That's a good over from Molineux. Rodrigues is trying to go for the big shots here but her timing seems to have deserted her. Missed a lofted slog sweep down the ground and then a cover drive falls short of a superb dive from Litchfield, would have been a sensational catch. No boundary in that over.
India need some big overs, despite a marathon partnership this is not heading towards a big total at the moment that they would like, one thinks.
Feb 21, 2026 02:52 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 121/1 after 14 overs
MANDHANA GOES BIG! A second six off this innings for Mandhana, takes on Gardner (who has had her number often in the past) to hit a lovely sweep shot that lands on the rope. A 11-run over.
The 100-run stand comes up but Rodrigues needs to find her hitting groove here, she is only rotating the strike which is alright but the boundary-hitting pressure is all on Mandhana at the moment.
Feb 21, 2026 02:47 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 110/1 after 13 overs
Another over with a boundary for India. They have managed to do that pretty well today, unlike in Canberra when they went nearly five overs without a boundary after a strong start. Rodrigues has been tied down a bit, but Mandhana has picked up her pace, hitting a lovely lofted on drive for four in that Wareham over. Well placed, it had to be to evade Ellyse Perry on long on.
Feb 21, 2026 02:41 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 101/1 after 12 overs
A 38-ball half century for Smriti Mandhana, who was struggling to get her strike rate going early in the innings. And that shot to get to the landmark shows how well she is seeing the ball at the moment. Slot ball from Darcie Brown, and Mandhana smashes a pickup shot over square leg for six. 89m. Superb sound off the bat.
Good over for India, 100 comes up.
Feb 21, 2026 02:37 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 90/1 after 11 overs
That's a tight over from captain Molineux, accurate with her lines, attacking the stumps and preventing any big shots from the Indian batters. One of them have to get a move on here, one feels. Just four singles in that over.
Feb 21, 2026 02:35 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 86/1 after 10 overs
Skipper Sophie Molineux in the attack after a drinks break. Will we see a shift in gears from India?
Feb 21, 2026 02:34 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 86/1 after 10 overs
Another over with at least one boundary and Smriti Mandhana now appears to timing the ball much better than the early stages of her innings. Hits a lovely sweep shot off Sutherland for four behind square. Strong first half from India but they'd need a bigger finish, given the batting conditions look quite good at the moment and Australia have tremendous batting depth.
Feb 21, 2026 02:28 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 77/1 after 9 overs
India are not getting bogged down today after the powerplay, lesson learned evidently from Canberra. The 50-run partnership comes up in that over as Wareham comes into the attack. Jemimah plays that favourite sweep shot of hers, superbly placed between the two fielders in the field for four. Mandhana tries to take on Wareham down the ground, nearly gets the lofted on drive for four, but Elllyse Perry, brilliant as ever in the outfield, gets across to stop it from going for four.
Feb 21, 2026 02:23 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 67/1 after 8 overs
This is the period where Australia managed to choke the runflow against India in Canberra day before yesterday. A lengthy spell without boundaries after the powerplay. But Mandhana manages to get one in the 8th over, as she rides the bounce nicely from a short ball and guides the ball past short third for four. Tidy over otherwise though.
Feb 21, 2026 02:20 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 60/1 after 7 overs
Oh, that was close. Annabel Sutherland into the attack, and she nearly foxes her DC teammate. Rodrigues completely misreads a slower ball that Sutherland is so good at. But luckily for her, she got bat on it. Back of the bat it seems. And that saves her from a plumb LBW.
Meanwhile, here's a look at the field dimensions for the match at Adelaide Oval.
Screengrab: JioHotstar
Feb 21, 2026 02:16 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 54/1 after 6 overs
That's a solid finish to the powerplay and Mandhana's strike rate is now past 100.0 as well. Sophie Molineux into the attack and Mandhana, former teammates at RCB, takes her on for a couple of boundaries. A sweep and then a pull through legside. Rodrigues started the over with a boundary as well and her strike rate is quite high at 17 off 9.
India reach 54 in the powerplay.
Feb 21, 2026 02:13 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 41/1 after 5 overs
And also, during the course of that 5th over, Rodrigues reaches the 2500-run milestone. The fourth Indian to achieve the feat in women's T20Is.
Feb 21, 2026 02:12 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 41/1 after 5 overs
And Jemi is starting to get going. It's been a quiet series for her so far, but India's No 3 is getting busy in the middle. A two to start Garth's over and then hits a nice sweep, fine and past fine leg, for a four. Mandhana is still searching for timing though, another lofted shot that is mistimed, but manages to evade the fielder at mid on.
Feb 21, 2026 02:06 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 31/1 after 4 overs
An utterly strange review from Australia. In Canberra, they managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat when reviewing against Mandhana, a game-changing moment as she was strangled down the leg side. But here, it appeared strange from the word go, as Mandhana swept Gardner down the leg side and it is nowhere close to LBW. Mandhana, though, is appearing edgy in the middle, mistiming a few of her attempted big shots (one such falls short of the fielder at mid on), but does manage to get one over extra cover for a lofted four. That will give her some confidence.
Feb 21, 2026 02:02 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 23/1 after 3 overs
Jemimah Rodrigues is the new batter in, gets going with a couple of doubles.
Feb 21, 2026 02:00 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 19/1 after 2.4 overs
AUSTRALIA STRIKE EARLY! Four and out for Shafali Verma. Garth offers up a gift first on the pads for Shafali, who sweeps it for four. But the pacer follows up with a length ball that stops a bit seemingly on Shafali and she slices it while driving on the up down the ground. Sutherland takes a good running catch from mid on. Seemed like a wobble seam delivery.
Shafali Verma c Annabel Sutherland b Kim Garth 7 (6 balls)
Feb 21, 2026 01:56 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 14/0 after 2 overs
Kim Garth into the attack, with Brown struggling with her radar earlier.
Feb 21, 2026 01:56 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 14/0 after 2 overs
A tight over from Gardner, tying down Mandhana. Shafali goes for a big shot off the first and last balls of that over, doesn't connect cleanly with either but evades fielders.
Meanwhile, this is Ellyse Perry's 350th international for Australia, the first woman to achieve that feat.
Feb 21, 2026 01:53 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 10/0 after 1 over
Ash Gardner into the attack and it is a good matchup against both Mandhana and Shafali.
Feb 21, 2026 01:53 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: India 10/0 after 1 over
A lengthy first over from Darcie Brown, she does struggle with her radar at times and bowls a plethora of wides (four to be precise). Later in the over, Mandhana gets into her groove with a delightful cover drive, that signature shot of hers, past mid off for four.
Feb 21, 2026 01:46 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: All set
Darcie Brown has the new ball in hand, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana in the middle.
All set to go at Adelaide Oval.
Feb 21, 2026 01:45 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: All smiles at the toss
Photo: BCCIWomen/X
Feb 21, 2026 01:43 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Targets
"We are really working hard to achieve all our targets. Winning the (ODI) World Cup was one of them, so we are on the right track. Hopefully we'll keep bringing our best whenever we play. We know Australia are very strong, they've been playing really good cricket for such a long time. One thing is very clear, whenever you go with a great mindset and a good, positive approach, you can always bring your best," Harmanpreet said.
Feb 21, 2026 01:34 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Pre-series talk
With points at stake in each of the matches across all three formats – two points each for a win in T20Is and ODIs and four points at stake in the one-off Pink-ball Test in Perth – every game assumes importance, but the bigger picture for both sides would be the T20Is that kickstart the tour. Across Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide, India would be hoping to fine-tune their T20 World Cup preparations while Australia being the post-Alyssa Healy era under Sophie Molineux's leadership. "Being a world champion always gives you lots of confidence, but every time when you step to the ground you have to start from ball one. It's a different ball game now and we are really looking forward to that. T20 is something we, as a team, really enjoy playing and playing against Australia is always fun," Harmanpreet said in Sydney before the series began. For Molineux, the biggest challenge is to recreate the aura around Australia that has somewhat slipped across the last two major events. But the incredible talent at her disposal should make her job easier. "There is so much experience and skill in this team, and the girls are really driven to succeed for Australia, so it's just bringing it all together (as captain)," Molineux had said.
Feb 21, 2026 01:32 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Interesting changes
Kranti Gaud missing out is an interesting call by India, her zip and potential to extract movement off the scrambled seam could have been advantageous in Australian conditions but she was quite expensive in both the outings so far. India therefore go with the spin option of Shreyanka, who can bowl in all phases, but also went for runs in the opening T20I.
Australia, meanwhile, leave out Nicola Carey, and replace her all-round seam option with the batting depth that Grace Harris provides. Harris can, of course, bowl too but Australia are not short of options to roll arms over, so it is her batting that they will depend on, will be interesting to see where she slots in though. Presumably as the death overs enforcer.
Feb 21, 2026 01:26 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Playing XIs
Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux(c), Darcie Brown
Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Kranti Gaud misses out in Adelaide, Shreyanka Patil comes back into the lineup.
Sophie Molineux would have bowled first anyway she says. Grace Harris comes into the XI today as Australia look to shore up their batting lineup.
Feb 21, 2026 01:17 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Reddy stars in Sydney
On Sunday at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Arundhati Reddy was the star for India in the first T20I, picking up four wickets – one in each over she bowled – as Australia were bowled out in a home women's T20I for only the second time in history. Incidentally, the last time Arundhati Reddy played in Australia, she had picked up a superb 4-wicket haul at another iconic venue Down Under. In the only ODI she played in that tour, she ran through Australia's top order in one spell, taking the first four wickets to fall between overs 11 and 17. It didn't help India win that day, but it was her career-best ODI figures – just as the 4/22 in Sydney is now in T20Is.
"I love Australia, it's the country I enjoy the most. I think when we landed here, just the vibes I get... Growing up I used to watch a lot of Test matches, Ashes in Australia, and I always wanted to come here and play cricket. Obviously, I enjoyed playing here last time around, it was good. And I've started off well, hopefully I'll continue doing it," Arundhati said after her match-winning performance. Her spell was central to India dismissing Australia for 133 in 18 overs, only the second time they have been bowled out in a women's T20I at home. In reply, India raced to 50/1 after 5.1 overs, when rain stopped play. With just enough overs bowled for a result, India were 21 runs ahead on the DLS method, registering a comfortable win to begin their multi-format tour.
Not that they weren't aggressive in the opening T20I in Sydney, if anything, it seemed they were trying too hard to make a statement. That they are still the team to beat, and that they'll come hard at India in this series to prove a point. It translated into rash shots, miscalculated risks and getting bowled out in 18 overs on a pitch that had no demons. But in Canberra – both with bat and ball for the most part – there was a measured intensity and conviction on the field, like that Sutherland stare. What was more tangible was how Australia restricted the boundaries; starting from that sixth over, they bowled 29 straight deliveries that didn't go for a four or six. India were largely restricted to singles, the running between the wickets not up to the mark either, as they missed out on utilising the deeper pockets in the ground. That dry phase of nearly five overs accounted for the wickets of Shafali, Smriti and Jemimah Rodrigues.
For India, this was a golden opportunity missed to take a 4-0 lead as 164 was a winnable target, but they lost their way in a conservative phase of play after starting the run chase on the front foot. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on 54/0 after just 5.3 overs. But after getting hit for back-to-back fours, Annabel Sutherland came back well to finish the over with three dot balls. One of those was a bouncer that Shafali struggled to duck under. The follow-up delivery was on a good length, and as Shafali defended it back to Sutherland, the bowler gathered the ball and stared down the Indian opener. It was subtle, it wasn't over-the-top aggression, but it was the first sign that Australia were up for this fight – it started to feel like the famous Aussie intensity was finally on display.
Feb 21, 2026 01:05 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Toss coming up
We're just minutes away from the toss for the third India Women vs Australia Women game at Adelaide. The Indian team is eyeing history here, as they last won a bilateral series against Australia in Australia in 2016.
Feb 21, 2026 12:54 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Focus on Mandhana's inputs
India coach Amol Muzumdar has said that the team is relying on vice captain Smriti Mandhana's inputs of the Adelaide Oval to secure the team's first win at the ground since January 2016, when they had upset Australia.
Mandhana played for the local franchise in WBBL 10.
"(Smriti) was talking about her stint at Adelaide ... she's been a senior pro in that team, and I think her experience playing at Adelaide will come in handy, really handy for the youngsters," Muzumdar said.
"We'll just get together after the travel ... we've come here with certain things in our mind. A quick turnaround is modern-day cricket, I think you've got to adjust to those things and (we're) just hoping that it'll turn out really well (on Saturday). If you look at both the teams, there is a lot of great quality ... hopefully we'll have a good game, and hoping for some good entertaining cricket at Adelaide Oval."
Feb 21, 2026 12:43 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE: Series so far
1st T20I: India win by 21 runs (DLS Method) at SCG, Sydney
2nd T20I: Australia win by 19 runs at Manuka Oval, Canberra
Feb 21, 2026 12:19 PM IST
HOLA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between Indian women's team and the Australian team from Adelaide. The series is on a knife's edge after India won the first game while Australia won the second one.
India’s run-chase collapses in the backend as Australia win by 19 runs
India’s batting collapsed in the second half of the run-chase of 164 as a collective bowling effort saw Australia fight back into the series to level things up. Georgia Voll hit a fine 88 but India fought back superbly in the backend with some terrific death bowling to restrict Australia to 163/5, with Arundhati Reddy picking up two wickets. But that innings was the game-changer ultimately in a match where big-scoring wasn’t easy. Harmanpreet Kaur had opted to bowl first in the second game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The multi-format series is now level on points at 2-2.
Rain played spoilsport but ultimately favoured India in the opening T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing a modest target of 134, India came out firing and reached 50/1 in just 5.1 overs before a heavy downpour halted play with the visitors way ahead of the par score at 29. Australia were bowled out for 133 in 18 overs, with Arundhati Reddy’s four-for complemented by Renuka Singh Thakur, Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma