India Women vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur’s IND-W seek revenge vs AUS-W in Alyssa Healy’s last ODI

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Live: Follow IND-W vs AUS-W third ODI from Hobart. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Alyssa Healy will lead Australia for one last time in the white-ball format when her side takes on Harmanpreet Kaur’s India in the third and final ODI at the Bellerive Oval (Ninja Stadium) in Hobart. Having already announced her retirement after the multi-format series against India, Healy is set to play her final ODI on Sunday.

Following a 1-2 loss in the T20I leg, hosts Australia showed their dominance in the One-Dayers, thrashing India in two one-sided affairs. Australia won the first ODI by six wickets with 11.4 overs to spare, while they handed India a four-wicket loss in the next game with 13.5 overs remaining. (Read more about the second INDW vs AUSW ODI)

Story continues below this ad The multi-format series between the two sides comprises seven matches, a three-match T20I leg, followed by a three-match ODI leg, before they engage in a one-off Test in Perth. Having won three games across five matches (3 T20Is + 2 ODIs) so far, Australia lead the series 6-4 in terms of points. India need to beat Australia in the final ODI to level the series ahead of the Test. The winner of the red-ball game will get four points. IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Squads India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA THIRD WOMEN’S ODI Live Updates Their turf, their conditions: Litchfield, Voll reiterate Australia’s ODI dominance as India’s timid batting proves their undoing Two generational Australian talents, Georgia Voll (left) and Phoebe Litchfield (not in photo) put India's bowling to the sword with a clinical ease. (Screengrab via @7Cricket on X) Soon-to-be former Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who didn’t play the T20Is and is retiring at the end of the one-off Test next week, struck a defiant tone when she spoke to the media ahead of the ODI leg against India. She wanted Australia to throw the next punch, and her words have come true in just a few days as they have trounced Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in back-to-back ODIs, winning the second match on Friday in Hobart even more convincingly than they had in the first match. (READ MORE FROM VINAYAKK MOHANARANGAN)

