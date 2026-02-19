India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score: IND win Toss, opt to field vs AUS in Canberra; Playing XI updates

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)

India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will aim to build on their positive start to the series and eye a rare T20I series victory over Australia when they face each other in the second game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra today.

Rain played spoilsport but ultimately favoured India in the opening T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing a modest target of 134, India came out firing and reached 50/1 in just 5.1 overs before a heavy downpour halted play with the visitors way ahead of the par score at 29. Australia were bowled out for 133 in 18 overs, with Reddy’s four-for complemented by Renuka Singh Thakur, Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma

SQUADS Story continues below this ad Australia Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Sneh Rana, Gunalan Kamalini SCROLL BELOW FOR IND-W VS AUS-W LIVE UPDATES Live Updates Feb 19, 2026 01:50 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Australlia 0/3 after 1 over It's a very tidy start from Renuka. Richa is standing back at the start of her spell, perhaps to gauge how the wicket acts in terms of bounce. Renuka keeps things on the money, just three singles from the first over. Kranti from the other end. Feb 19, 2026 01:47 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: We are all set Renuka to start off, Mooney and Voll to begin proceedings for Australia once more. Feb 19, 2026 01:46 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Special day for Harmanpreet Screengrab: JioHotstar Feb 19, 2026 01:42 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Multi-format With points at stake in each of the matches across all three formats – two points each for a win in T20Is and ODIs and four points at stake in the one-off Pink-ball Test in Perth – every game assumes importance, but the bigger picture for both sides would be the T20Is that kickstart the tour. Across Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide, India would be hoping to fine-tune their T20 World Cup preparations while Australia being the post-Alyssa Healy era under Sophie Molineux's leadership. Feb 19, 2026 01:36 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Confirmation of India's XI Amanjot Kaur comes in for Shreyanka Patil Feb 19, 2026 01:28 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Pre-series "Being a world champion always gives you lots of confidence, but every time when you step to the ground you have to start from ball one. It's a different ball game now and we are really looking forward to that. T20 is something we, as a team, really enjoy playing and playing against Australia is always fun," Harmanpreet said.

For Molineux, the biggest challenge is to recreate the aura around Australia that has somewhat slipped across the last two major events. But the incredible talent at her disposal should make her job easier. "There is so much experience and skill in this team, and the girls are really driven to succeed for Australia, so it's just bringing it all together (as captain)," Molineux said.

Feb 19, 2026 01:28 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Schedule T20I series schedule:

Feb 15, Sydney Cricket Ground - India won

Feb 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 1.45 pm IST

Feb 21: Adelaide Oval, 1.45 pm IST Reminder that this a mult-format series, with points for each match, deciding the winner at the end of the one-off Test Feb 19, 2026 01:22 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs Australia XI: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud Feb 19, 2026 01:19 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: TOSS TOSS: India win toss, opt to field Sophie Molineux: We were a little bit off in all three departments. Same team. We haven't played together for 4 or 5 months. Harmanpreet Kaur: We are gonna bowl first. Looking at the conditions, bowling first is a better option for us. Our bowlers did a great job for us. Hopefully, I keep doing the hard work for my team. Feb 19, 2026 01:11 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: When India last won a T20I series over Aus Well, it's been over a decade since India last mustered a T20I series win over Australia at home or away. While they have had seven bi-literal clashes over the years, India's only series triumph interestingly came way back in January 2016 in Australia. Only two members of that winning squad are still part of the side today, and there will be no doubts over the role of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana this time either. India had then beaten a Meg Lanning-led unit in successive matches in Adelaide and Melbourne to clinch the series. Can history repeat itself tonight? Feb 19, 2026 01:01 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: AUS downplay concerns Australia went down to India in the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup a few months ago and started a home T20 series against the same opposition with defeat, but coach Shelley Nitschke is not too concerned as the once-near-invincible side prepares for a new era. “I don’t think it was a false start – we obviously didn’t play our best cricket (and) certainly we would like to post a few more runs than that,” Nitschke said after the SCG match. “That can happen in T20 cricket, and we just weren’t quite on top of our game today.” “There’s some real friendly or good competition for spots, I think, which is excellent considering what we’ve got coming up,” Nitschke said. “First and foremost, winning this series is important to us, but that will also feed into what the World Cup looks like as well. We’ve got a bit of time up our sleeve for that (experimentation), we’ll be wanting to win these next two games. Feb 19, 2026 12:53 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Arundhati, ready! Of the biggest talking points from the opening game was the superb returns from seamer Arundhati Reddy. She had made an impression in the ODI series last year in 2024 Down Under before oddly missing out from the limited-overs front. But thanks to her dogged fight out in the domestic circuit, Arundhati was rightfully back in the mix during the ODI World Cup late last year and now again in Australia. Read Vinayakk Mohanarangan's piece on Arundhati Reddy's stellar comeback Feb 19, 2026 12:46 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Welcome! Hello! Welcome to the coverage of the second T20I in Canberra. Harmanpreet's side has been on a roll and one could even say carrying an edge over the Aussies. That's pretty rare air already and they could do one better today with their first series over Australia in T20Is in 10 years! Stay tuned as we build up towards the toss. On Sunday at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Arundhati Reddy was India’s star in the first T20I, picking up four wickets – one in each over she bowled – as Australia were bowled out in a home women’s T20I for only the second time in history. Incidentally, the last time Reddy played in Australia, she had picked up a superb 4-wicket haul at another iconic venue Down Under. In the only ODI she played on that tour, she ran through Australia’s top order in one spell, taking the first four wickets to fall between overs 11 and 17. It didn’t help India win that day, but it was her career-best ODI figures – just as the 4/22 in Sydney is now in T20Is. READ MORE

