India Women vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: IND-W look to bounce back vs AUS-W in Hobart; Toss, Playing XI updates

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Live: Follow IND-W vs AUS-W second ODI. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Following a humbling 6-wicket loss in the first ODI, the Indian women’s cricket team will look to regroup and bounce back when they take on Australia women in the second ODI at the Bellerive Oval (Ninja Stadium) in Hobart on Friday.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the T20I leg of the multi-format series, with wins in the first and third T20Is, India could not keep the momentum going in the One-Dayers, losing the first game in an almost one-sided manner. The Women in Blue’s decision to bat first proved wrong when they were bundled out for just 214 in 48.3 overs, with only skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (53), vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (58), and Kashvee Gautam (43) providing some resistance.

Story continues below this ad In reply, Australia rode on fifties from skipper Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney before Annabel Sutherland’s brisk 48 helped the hosts seal the game in just 38.2 overs. Sree Charani was the lone silver lining as far as India’s bowling was concerned. She picked two wickets while her economy stayed below five, whereas the rest of the attack were toothless against the Kangaroos. (Read more about the first ODI between IND-W and AUS-W) IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Squads India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sneh Rana. Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Lucy Hamilton. SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SECOND WOMEN’S ODI Live Updates Feb 27, 2026 07:50 AM IST India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live: Hello and welcome! India finished the T20I leg of the tour with a 2-1 lead but were given a reminder of Australia's class in the first ODI. Can the visitors punch back in the 2nd ODI? Stay tuned for more updates! Australia extend perfect Allan Border Field record to 21-0 as India’s batting gamble backfires in first ODI Indian players shake hands after the 1st ODI match against Australia at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Australia, on February 24, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI) “Happy days,” said Alyssa Healy at the toss, and she meant every word. When Harmanpreet Kaur — chuckling at her own unbroken run of luck with the coin — called it right and opted to bat first, Australia’s captain barely concealed her delight. At Allan Border Field, a ground they know intimately and have never lost at in women’s ODIs, Healy’s side wanted to bowl first anyway. They made full use of it. By the time the winning runs were hit, Australia had extended their record at the Brisbane venue to 21-0, overhauling India’s 214 with six wickets and 70 balls to spare. It was a controlled, clinical performance — from the first over to the last — that served as a sharp reminder that, whatever India’s T20I series win a few days ago might have suggested, Australia remain the benchmark in women’s ODIs at home. (READ FULL REPORT)

