India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma fall early in Brisbane; IND 47/2 after 10 ovs

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)

India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday in India’s first match after their World Cup triumph in November. After defeating Australia 2-1 in the T20I leg, an upbeat Indian will begin the ODI leg with the first match set to be played. India have taken a 4-2 lead (in points) in the multi-format series after winning the first and the third T20Is. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the rain-affected first T20I by 21 runs in Sydney before the hosts, led by a new face in Sophie Molineux, struck back in the second game in Canberra to level the series at 1-1. It was Smriti Mandhana’s classy 82 that helped India beat Australia by 17 runs in Adelaide.

The home team will get a big boost with the return of Alyssa Healy, who is playing her last series before hanging up her boots from international cricket. Healy, who will also lead the side, was all praise for India but also said that this gives Australia the chance to come hard at the visitors. “India’s playing some really good cricket, we’re being really challenged at the moment, and they’re full of confidence, and as they should be, they’re playing really well. They’ve got a big trophy in their cabinet that they’re really proud of and have got every right to come out here and play the way that they have,” she told the reporters on the eve of the game.

Story continues below this ad AUS-W vs IND-W Playing XIs INDIA XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur AUSTRALIA XI: Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfireld, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FIRST WOMEN’S ODI Live Updates Feb 24, 2026 10:09 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 48/2 after 11 ovs Terrific first over from Sutherland. Lovely channel outside offstump. Gets a couple to seam away and beats Jemimah on the outside edge. Just one run in that over. Feb 24, 2026 10:06 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 47/2 after 10 ovs After a really slow start, India have brought their run rate to 4.7. But those two wickets does set them back considerably. Feb 24, 2026 10:05 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 47/2 after 10 ovs Edgy start but the ball is now starting to ping off Smriti Mandhana's bat. Three glorious boundaries at the end of the first powerplay. two in this 10th over by Brown. Earlier in the over, a ferocious square drive and then to end the over, a well-timed pull shot. Feb 24, 2026 10:01 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 39/2 after 9 ovs And finally, Smriti Mandhana nails one of her drives. Perfect timing, perfect placement. The swing is dying down and Mandhana has her eye in. Past mid off for four. Jemimah, busy as ever, pushes Mandhana for a double later in the over. Feb 24, 2026 09:59 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 31/2 after 8 ovs OH DEAR! Mandhana gets lucky again! But this one, she slashed hard at, didn't prod at it. Flies over the slip region. All three of her and India's boundaries have come through that region. Well, well. Jemimah Rodrigues, who batted at No 3 in the World Cup knockouts, is now slotted in at No 4 ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur. screengrab: JioHotstar Feb 24, 2026 09:56 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 25/2 after 7.4 ovs ANOTHER ONE GONE! Big trouble for India now. Shafali Verma also falls early and India have lost two in the first 7 overs. Darcie Brown takes an awkward return catch. That fuller length again that Brown has been targetting Shafali with, gets a leading edge and Brown dives forward well. Shafali Verma c & b Darcie Brown 4 (17 balls) Feb 24, 2026 09:51 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 24/1 after 7 ovs Oh, a bouncer from Schutt. Not one of the more pacier bowlers in the game, known for her swing more than anything. But she surprises Shafali who was starting to duck underneath, then decided to go for a ramp, and ended up missing it. Oh dear, another streaky boundary for Mandhana. It's that swing again and Mandhana once again goes for a half-hearted square punch, the outside edge once again falls between the wide second slip and gully fielders. Frustration for Australia and Schutt, who throws her head back. Feb 24, 2026 09:47 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 17/1 after 6 ovs Better rotation of strike from India in the last couple of overs. Mandhana hits a short-arm jab through square leg for a couple. Shafali timed one really well through mid off earlier in the over, but more good fielding. Looked like Tahlia McGrath putting in that dive. Feb 24, 2026 09:44 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 12/1 after 5 ovs Brown will continue with her first spell. She was really full to Shafali in the previous over. Feb 24, 2026 09:39 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 8/1 after 4 ovs Shafali Verma gets off the mark with a single down to mid off. Brown continues to test Mandhana with that angle across her and the left-hander is cautious for now. Another wide in that over but Australia giving very little away with the ball and on the field. Feb 24, 2026 09:35 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 6/1 after 3 ovs "She started her career without the gloves and she is going to end without them," Mitch Starc says when asked if there was a conversation between selectors and the retiring Aussie captain. Meanwhile, a STREAKY four for Smriti Mandhana. She premeditated the Schutt swing in that entire over to move across the stumps. One ball bounces a bit more from good length, Smriti goes for the cut but manages to "place" the outside edge between the second slip and gully fielders. Nervy, nervy start for India. Feb 24, 2026 09:31 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 2/1 after 2 ovs India yet to get off the mark with the bat after 11 legal deliveries. Darcie Brown was erratic in the T20Is but she is holding a good line at the start, bowls a wide before the last ball. Smriti pushes one down the ground and takes a single for India's first run off the bat. Australia on the prowl early on here at AB Field. Meanwhile, a stat pops on the broadcast that confirms Australia's dominance at AB Field. Played 20 women's ODIs, won all of them. Feb 24, 2026 09:27 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 0/1 after 1 ovs Mitch Starc on commentary for Alyssa Healy's farewell series. Darcie Brown from the other end. Feb 24, 2026 09:26 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 0/1 after 1 ovs A wicket-maiden to start. What an over from Megan Schutt. Class is permanent and all that. Feb 24, 2026 09:25 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: IND 0/1 after 0.2 ovs EARLY BREAKTHROUGH! Story of contrasting returns. Megan Schutt, drafted into the ODI squad late, strikes in her first over. Pratika Rawal, brought back into the ODI XI right away, is out for a second-ball duck. Signifcant inward movement as always from Schutt and Pratika is caught on the crease. Thought it might be bouncing a bit high but it is all three REDS. Early blow for Pratika and India. Pratika Rawal lbw b Megan Schutt 0 (2 balls) Feb 24, 2026 09:21 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: ALL SET Pratika Rawal opens the batting, and will take strike. Megan Schutt has the new ball in hand. Healy is not keeping wickets, it is Mooney with the gloves. Feb 24, 2026 09:11 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: Playing XIs BIG UPDATE FROM cricket.com.au: "Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth have been ruled out of the ODI portion of the #ausvind series in a huge double blow for Australia." Feb 24, 2026 09:11 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: Playing XIs INDIA XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur AUSTRALIA XI: Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfireld, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown Feb 24, 2026 09:07 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: Awaiting playing XIs Here's India's XI via BCCI https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen/status/2026138867909492957 Feb 24, 2026 09:06 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: Awaiting playing XIs Australia could be bringing in Megan Schutt, the veteran pacer wasn't part of the original squad. But looks like the injuries to Garth and Perry has brought in the senior pro. And looks like India are playing both Pratika and Shafali. Feb 24, 2026 09:01 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Updates: A STAR ON INDIA JERSEY The Indian team will have a star on their jersey from today... for their World Cup triumph. https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen/status/2026122408076173716 Feb 24, 2026 08:55 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: HARMANPREET WINS TOSS Harmanpreet Kaur OPTS TO BAT FIRST. She laughs wryly, "I don't know how that's happening!" Team news coming up, but key update is that India have Kashvee Gautam making a comeback while Australia are without Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth. Feb 24, 2026 08:45 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: CHALLENGE Speaking a day before this ODI series, Healy spoke of the challenge that India present. "India's playing some really good cricket, we're being really challenged at the moment, and they're full of confidence, and as they should be, they're playing really well," Healy said on Monday (cricket.com.au). "They've got a big trophy in their cabinet that they're really proud of and have got every right to come out here and play the way that they have. "It's now a challenge for us to bounce back and throw the next punch in this format and say that this is our turf, these are our conditions, and this is the way that we play this ODI format. "We know they're a talented side. They are the world champs, and probably for the first time for a little while it's an opportunity for us to come hard at them." Feb 24, 2026 08:37 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Retirement call Healy joked in the podcast that she made the decision to quit cricket because her husband and Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc hit a hole-in-one in golf recently and she felt like she need to take up the sport full time to beat him. But soon, went on to elaborate the mental fatigue that had set in recently. “It’s been a long time coming. I think probably the last few years have been probably more mentally draining than anything else,” the 34-year-old said. “Few injuries. You got to dive into the well a couple of times and probably that well was getting less and less full of water, so getting harder to dive back in there. At the end of the day having the opportunity to finish at home against India, which is on the calendar one of the biggest series for us, a multi-format one. I thought it was a really cool way to finish with some of my teammates and obviously some family around as well. It would have been nice to do it in India with a World Cup, but to finish at home would be really cool, really special.” Feb 24, 2026 08:36 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: HEALY BACK Australia will be boosted by the return of Alyssa Healy, the captain who is playing her final few internationals. She had announced her retirement a while back at the end of this series, which will culminate with the one-off Test in Perth. One of Australia’s greatest match-winners and an eight-time World Cup winner, Healy said the last few months have become mentally draining as she had to deal with injuries, and with her deciding not to play the upcoming T20 World Cup in England later this year, she has taken the call to sign off after one of the ‘biggest series’ for Australia. “I wanted to save it for the podcast because this has been the most enjoyable little side hustle that I’ve been a part of over the last little period. Officially, coming out today that you hear this, I am actually retiring from cricket at the end of the Indian series. Please don’t make me cry. Not an easy decision, but had to be made at some point,” Healy said on WillowTalk Cricket Podcast. Feb 24, 2026 08:34 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: MUZUMDAR Muzumdar also spoke about arriving early in Australia. "I think it is very critical, as far as the coaching staff is concerned. We observed this last year, when we went to England. We went 10 days prior to the series that started, and then we had the desired results in England. Similarly, I think going abroad, it's very critical to acclimatise and get into the groove as soon as possible." via ANI Feb 24, 2026 08:31 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: MUZUMDAR Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the series opener on Tuesday, head coach Amol Muzumdar said. "I mean, absolutely. That's what players play for. The coaching staff is there to coach the players. That's what we aim for. To be the world champions. This is the first series post after the World Cup victory. It's a very important one. No better place than to come to Australia and play on these grounds. We are looking forward to this ODI series." (via ANI) Feb 24, 2026 08:29 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Pratika returns Coach Amol Muzumdar called it a 'good headache to have' and 'we'll cross the bridge when we get there' when asked about Pratika Rawal's return to the ODI squad and whether she will return straight to the XI. Remember, an in-form Pratika Rawal got injured during the World Cup before India's semifinal and then Shafali Verma came out of the blue back into the setup and has been in good form since. It's an interesting selection call to make in the ODI setup on where and if Pratika fits. Feb 24, 2026 08:27 AM IST India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: SQUADS Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey. India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry (wk), Vaishnavi Sharma. Feb 24, 2026 08:11 AM IST Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia. The Indian team just managed to secure the T20I series, triumphing in the three-match series with a thrilling win in the final game. Can Harmanpreet Kaur's side repeat the same in ODIs? Smriti Mandhana takes centerstage in Adelaide, and finds substantial supporting acts, as India beat Australia in T20I leg India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in action. (Photo: BCCI/X) Not since 2016 had India won a women’s bilateral series in Australia. And not since 2017 had Australia lost a bilateral assignment at home. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co achieved both those milestones on Saturday at the Adelaide Oval with an impressive all-round performance as they beat the world No 1 in their own backyard to clinch the T20I leg of the multi-format series 2-1. There were no trophies handed out after the match on Saturday (there are points for wins in each of the three formats to decide the overall winner at the end of the Test match in Perth), but this first leg of India’s tour Down Under was the most important, given the T20 World Cup a few months away. Which makes India’s achievement a strong statement – the ODI World Champions are gunning for the 20-over title too. (READ MORE)

