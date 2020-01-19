India vs Australia: Why Team India is sporting black armbands in Bengaluru?

Virat Kohli in team huddle before the start of 3rd ODI (Source: AP) Virat Kohli in team huddle before the start of 3rd ODI (Source: AP)

Members of the Indian cricket team on Sunday sported black armbands to honour former all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, who died earlier this week.

Nadkarni was 86 and is survived by his wife and two daughters. He breathed his last on Friday.

The Indian team took the field for the series-deciding third ODI against Australia wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for Nadkarni.

Nadkarni, a left-handed batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, played 41 Tests in which he scored 1414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his best bowling figures.

Nadkarni was a Mumbai stalwart and featured in 191 first-class matches, in which he took 500 wickets and amassed 8880 runs.

The Nashik-born Nadkarni made his Test debut against New Zealand in Delhi in 1955 and played his last Test at Auckland against the same opponents in 1968 under MAK Pataudi’s captaincy.

He rose to fame after he bowled 21 successive maidens. His figures in that Madras (now Chennai) Test read 32-27-5-0.

