India vs Australia: When Kerry O’Keefe opens canteen, Mayank Agarwal wants to smell the coffee, says Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday responded to Australian commentator Kerry O’ Keefe’s “canteen staff” jibe against Mayank Agarwal. The former Aussie cricketer, during the first day of the third Test between at MCG, had suggested that Agarwal’s Ranji trophy triple ton came against a team of “canteen staff”. “Apparently he got the triple against the Railways canteen staff,” O’Keeffe, who is commentating for Fox Cricket, was quoted as saying.

Later, O’Keefe apologised for his remarks and said that he only meant it as a “tongue in cheek” comment. But Shastri, who was called on to weigh in on India’s play on Fox Cricket after the 2nd day, did not shy away from expressing his views on the remarks.

Shastri praised the debutant for his performance, who scored a half century in his maiden innings, and then gave a reply to O’Keefe, who was sitting next to him.

“Let’s not take it from [Mayank]. [India] could have easily been three down for 80 and it would have been a different ball game. He dug deep and he’s got a message for Kerry – when you do open your canteen, he wants to come and smell the coffee,” Shastri said.

“And he wants to compare it to the ones back home in India. Is the coffee better here in your canteen, or the one back home?,” he further added.

Shastri’s reply prompted a laugh from the Aussie commentator, who said: “You’ve been sitting on it all day.” Legendary spinner Shane Warne, who was also in the panel, further added: “It’s a fair reply, Ravi.”

India put together 443/6 in the first innings before skipper Virat Kohli called for a declaration. The 4-Test series is currently levelled at 1-1.