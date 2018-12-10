We made India work harder than they expected, says Tim Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine said that they would go to Perth for the second Test with ‘real belief’ after making the visitors India work hard for the 31-run win in the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

Speaking at the post-match press conference on Monday, Paine said, “It won’t be any more difficult than this is. Every Test match is a huge challenge and we’ve expected this series to be an absolute arm-wrestle from the get go. If you want to be a good team you have got to be hard to beat and today we were hard to beat, we made India work really hard, I think we made them work harder than they thought they were going to have to work.”

“We have picked the same team for the first two Tests and we are going there (Perth) with real belief,” he added.

On their chances of winning the Adelaide Test, Paine said, “Sitting back now it is a huge opportunity because we didn’t cash in in the first innings and didn’t have batters out there today when they were tiring. Had we taken either of those chances, we would have won this Test match, so it’s pretty hard to take.”

“It’s a really key element for us, to get lots of overs into them and I am sure India are thinking the same with us. They want to see our fast bowlers bowl a hell of a lot of overs.”

Stressing on the need to get more runs from the top-order, Paine said, “The batting conditions in first innings were not easy. It was hard to score. India bowled superbly throughout, built a lot of pressure on us and we couldn’t quite get through those tough periods. There were a number of reasons why we lost. I thought we could have cleaned them up on day one for 200-210 and we let that slip a little bit.”

“If we can get through tougher conditions at the start we want our top six batting. This Test we haven’t been able to get a set batter right through or a number of batters right through. I don’t think many people thought we’d get as close as we did today. They didn’t think we’d win but we have a lot of faith particularly in our lower order. We bat pretty deep and Nathan Lyon is getting better all the time.

Praising Shaun Marsh, Paine added, “We all know how good he is. He just keeps coming back and turning up, battling as hard as he possibly can and that can be really hard to do when you are always under the pump. It just shows how strong a character he is and how good a player he is. He’s been in great form the last month or so and I think he is really close to cracking a really big score and winning us some games.”