India vs Australia: We haven’t ousted R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja, just made use of our opportunities, says Kuldeep Yadav

Indian wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have become a regular feature in India’s one-day international (ODI) format. However, with their rise veterans, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been pushed to the back of the line. But Kuldeep Yadav dismissed talks of ousting the senior statesmen and said that they have only made use of opportunities that came along the way.

“No, no, not at all. We haven’t ousted anyone. It’s just that we have got the opportunities and we did well. They (Ashwin and Jadeja) have always been doing well for India. In Test matches, Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Jaddu Bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) are still playing,” Yadav said at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the second ODI.

“And we learn a lot from them. They have a lot of experience. When I am in the Test squad, I learn a lot from them. Whenever we got an opportunity, for me and Chahal, we have performed for the team and that helped the team to win, so happy about it,” he added.

“To be honest, me, (Yuzvendra Chahal) and Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) are playing really well so nothing much to worry about and we are focusing game by game,” he further added.

When asked if he has ever felt pressure while bowling to any batsmen, he said: “No one to be very honest. There are few players, who have played me well and I am not afraid of getting hit.”

Singling out southpaw Shaun Marsh he said, “Shaun Marsh is a very good player of spin bowling. In Australia, Shaun Marsh was playing really well (against me) and they (team management) wanted to give me a break for a couple of games.”

“After that I studied Marsh’s batting and saw him playing a lot of deliveries on the front-foot and it paid off. But it will be important how I bowl to him in the next game if he plays,” he added.

Reflecting on the opposition Yadav said that after playing more than a dozen ODIs there is a sense of familiarity.

“Of course, it been two years (now) I am playing international cricket and I have almost played 10-12 matches against Australia in One Day format. Nowadays, video analysis is there, it is very to pick any bowler.

Revealing that he is also focusing on his batting, Yadav said, “Of course, batting is important – be it in One Days or Test cricket. I am focussing more on batting, every session I am batting for 20 odd minutes. Batting becomes important in some of the close matches and I am working with Sanjay Sir (Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar).”