India vs Australia Warm Up Match Live Updates: IND take on AUS in Gabba in practice match

India vs Australia, Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Score Updates: India will take on Australia in a warm-up match at Brisbane’s Gabba on Sunday. In their last warm-up match India had lost to Western Australia XI by 36 runs. The match was important for the Indian team to get accustomed to the Australian playing conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup. In the first warm-up game on October 10, India had defeated the same outfit by 13 runs in Perth. Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were the the stars on the show that day.
In the second warm-up game, KL Rahul had started circumspectly but accelerated as the innings went on. He changed the gears when the left-arm-wrist spinner Hamish McKenzie came into the attack. However, due to the lack of support from the others, his heroics went in vain. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets for 32 runs in his four-over qouta. Ashwin dismissed Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner and Sam Fanning in the same over.
