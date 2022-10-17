scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022
India vs Australia Warm Up Match Live Updates: IND take on AUS in Gabba in practice match

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Live Updates: India take on Australia in Gabba in a T20 World Cup warm-up match.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 17, 2022 7:08:39 am
India vs Australia, Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Score Updates: India will take on Australia in a warm-up match at Brisbane’s Gabba on Sunday. In their last warm-up match India had lost to Western Australia XI by 36 runs. The match was important for the Indian team to get accustomed to the Australian playing conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup.  In the first warm-up game on October 10, India had defeated the same outfit by 13 runs in Perth. Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were the the stars on the show that day.

In the second warm-up game, KL Rahul had started circumspectly but accelerated as the innings went on. He changed the gears when the left-arm-wrist spinner Hamish McKenzie came into the attack. However, due to the lack of support from the others, his heroics went in vain. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets for 32 runs in his four-over qouta. Ashwin dismissed Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner and Sam Fanning in the same over.

India vs Australia Warm-up Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's warm-up match against Australia in Gaba. India had earlier won one and lost one in their practice match against Western Australia XI. Stay tuned for more!

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

