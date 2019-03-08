Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Visitors praised for keeping the series alive

Australia defeated India by 32 runs in the third ODI to keep the five-match series alive in Ranchi on Friday.

Australian players celebrate their win in the third ODI between against India in Ranchi. (Source: AP)

Australia defeated India by 32 runs in the third ODI to keep the five-match series alive in Ranchi on Friday. Usman Khawaja’s hundred and Aaron Finch’s 93 saw Australia put up a more than decent 313 for five and India could manage only 281 in 48.2 overs

Virat Kohli’s 123 off 95 balls went in vain as Australia kept the five-match series consequential going into the fourth game in Chandigarh on Sunday. The visitors were praised by the cricket fraternity on social media for ‘great signs with the bat and ball’.

Here are the best reactions:

Brief Score:

Australia: 313/5 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 104, Aaron Finch 93; Kuldeep Yadav 3-64)

India: 281 all out in 48.2 overs (Virat Kohli 123; Pat Cummins 3/37, Jhye Richardson 3/37, Adam Zampa 3/70)

