India vs Australia: Visitors praised for keeping the series alive

Australia defeated India by 32 runs in the third ODI to keep the five-match series alive in Ranchi on Friday. Usman Khawaja’s hundred and Aaron Finch’s 93 saw Australia put up a more than decent 313 for five and India could manage only 281 in 48.2 overs

Virat Kohli’s 123 off 95 balls went in vain as Australia kept the five-match series consequential going into the fourth game in Chandigarh on Sunday. The visitors were praised by the cricket fraternity on social media for ‘great signs with the bat and ball’.

Here are the best reactions:

I love watching @imVkohli bat & play cricket as he never ever gives up & always believes his team can win when he’s batting. Just a terrific attitude & one that warms my heart. Congrats to Oz on a wonderful win, some great signs with bat & ball ! Very happy for @AaronFinch5 too ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 8, 2019

Some Win that by the Aussies .. slightly concerned they are starting to find something in the ODI arena .. !!!!!! #INDvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 8, 2019

What a champion @imVkohli great 100… needed few others to step in to support him to win tonight.. hope they will learn from this game and bounce back in the next game.. well done australia tonight.. #INDVAUS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 8, 2019

Shikhar and Rayudu’s form is becoming a bit of a concern….it can’t be Kohli v Australia. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 8, 2019

???? 2?? – 1?? ????

Australia fight back in the series after winning a high scoring Third ODI! PC – @BCCI#INDvAUS #KorboLorboJeetbo ?? pic.twitter.com/xvy4K1vQ0Z — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 8, 2019

Australia stay in the series with victory in Ranchi! India are dismissed for 281, Zampa, Richardson and Cummins starring with three wickets each after Usman Khawaja’s maiden ODI century helped set up a 32 run win!#INDvAUS scorecard ?? https://t.co/xhuelaz27S pic.twitter.com/MzUkLZosPi — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2019

Brief Score:

Australia: 313/5 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 104, Aaron Finch 93; Kuldeep Yadav 3-64)

India: 281 all out in 48.2 overs (Virat Kohli 123; Pat Cummins 3/37, Jhye Richardson 3/37, Adam Zampa 3/70)