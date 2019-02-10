India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag the new baby sitter in hilarious ad

India’s recent tour to Australia saw the Men In Blue clinch their maiden Test-series win on Australian soil, as the Virat Kohli-led Indian side eventually ended the five-match series on a 2-1 winning note. The contest got more exciting as fans witnessed both the teams hitting potshots at each other with entertaining banters, taking the rivarly to a higher level.

Advertising

Both the wicketkeepers, Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine, took hilarious digs at each other when they were present at the crease. With MS Dhoni’s inclusion in the limited-over squad, the Aussie skipper insisted Pant to extend his stay in Australia, while suggesting him to play for Hobart Hurricanes and babysit his kids.

In response, the 21-year-old wicketkeeper called Paine a ‘temporary captain’ and later actually clicked a photo with his kids. Bonnie Maggs, Paine’s better-half, had posted a picture on her Instagram story where Pant was seen carrying both her children.

It emerged later that the picture was taken at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s residence. On being asked about the incident, both Paine and Pant heaped praises on each other.

Now as Australia are ready to visit India for T20I and ODI series, former India opener Virender Sehwag has taken the banter to a whole new level with a hilarious TV ad.

The video for the upcoming series shows Sehwag ‘baby sitting kids’. Stars Sports has already started airing the same.

Advertising

The campaign starts with the 20-overs fixtures, which gets underway on Sunday, February 24 in Visakhapatnam. Bangalore and Hyderabad are the other venues. The ODI series starts on Saturday, March 2. Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali, and Delhi are the other venues.