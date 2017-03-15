India vs Australia: Virat Kohli will be telling his little mate MS Dhoni ‘I want a good wicket’, says Rodney Hogg

Poor run against Australia, has caused a dip in Virat Kohli’s ranking. (Source: File) Poor run against Australia, has caused a dip in Virat Kohli’s ranking. (Source: File)

According to former Australian fast bowler, Rodney Hogg Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in a state of panic. Hogg , who spoke to a Australian radio station went on to say that he believes the poor batting form of the Indian captain will force him to demand a flat wicket for Thursday’s Third Test in Ranchi.

“Kohli how’s he gone so far this series? 0, 12, 13, 13. He’s (Kohli) a megastar and his average has now gone below 50. The lights go off when a batsman’s average goes below 50. They get paranoid. All the great batsmen, Michael Clarke ended up under 50, Steve Waugh just went under 50 near the end. He (Kohli) is starting to panic”, Hogg said.

He added, “He will be there three days before the game telling his little mate Dhoni I want a good wicket, a good wicket, a good batting wicket. You will get a good batting wicket…we’ve had two wickets that have favoured bowling, so you haven’t had to worry about a lot of overs. But you get a flat wicket in India you’ve got to churn out 120 to 140 overs, if you’ve only got four bowlers you’re in mega trouble, so you need to play the fifth bowler.”

Meanwhile, going a step ahead Hogg further went on to add that Kohli is just following the lead of Sachin Tendulkar who would always tell the match curator to get rid of any grass if he saw it in on the wicket. “If he (Sachin) saw three blades of grass he wanted the Bunsen Burner to get rid of them, he wanted flat wickets, that’s how they played,” Hogg said.

