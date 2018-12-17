India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine clash, pulled up by umpire

India vs Australia Test matches have more often than not led to quite a few fiery encounters over the years. The second Test at Perth witnessed something similar when warring captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine were caught on the stump mic having a verbal exchange towards the beginning of the day when the latter was batting. It all happened on Monday when Australia were gaining control over proceedings and Paine reminded Kohli of how the Indian captain had lost his cool on day three. On-field umpire Chris Gaffaney intervened just in the nick of time and diffused the situation immediately. The exchange is as follows-

Tim Paine to Virat Kohli: “You’re the one that lost it yesterday, now you’re trying to be cool today.”

Umpire Chris Gaffaney: “That’s enough,”

Tim Paine: ” We are allowed to talk.”

Gaffaney: “Play the game.“You guys are the captains. Tim, you’re the captain.”

But Paine couldn’t resist one last prod towards Kohli and said, “Keep your cool, Virat.” Kohli responded with a wry smile.

When off-spinner Nathan Lyon was asked about his views on the incident that occurred on Sunday, the 31-year-old, while speaking at the post-match press conference said, “Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner,” Nathan Lyon said. “I’ve played enough cricket against Virat to know what he’s like. “Virat’s Virat. Virat Kohli is a great player. He plays on emotion. I’m not worried about what he’s doing or India’s doing.”

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey was critical of Kohli’s attitude in the entire episode and told Macquarie Sports Radio, “Kohli is out of control … I don’t like his attitude at the moment.”