Virat Kohli enters top-three in highest T20I run scorers list

India captain Virat Kohli didn’t get the desired outcome in the T20I series against Australia with defeats in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru. The series defeat dented Kohli’s flawless captaincy record at home and gave Australia their first win in India in any format since 2008. Personally, however, Kohli went past 2200 runs in T20I matches to become the third highest run scorer in the format.

With 72 runs from 38 balls, he took his run tally in the shortest format to 2263 runs from 67 matches, thereby equalling Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik who also has 2263 runs to his name but from 111 matches. Kohli took the least number of innings to reach the 2200 run mark milestone.

Ahead of Kohli, Shoaib are Martin Guptill (2272 runs from 74 matches) and Rohit Sharma (2331 runs from 94 matches). That leaves Kohli nine runs behind Guptill and 68 behind Rohit.

Virat scored an unbeaten 72 runs in the second T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which also happens to be the home ground of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore which is captained by Kohli. His inning witnessed two boundaries and six sixes as he forged a 100 run stand with MS Dhoni for the fourth wicket. He continued the big hitting to steer India to 190/4 at close.

However, that brilliant batting display was outdone by Glenn Maxwell who scored 113 runs from 55 balls to take the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. For the second T20I in a row, Maxwell ripped the Indian bowling apart and made ease of the formidable target.

Highest T20I run scorers:

Rohit Sharma – 2331 runs

Martin Guptill – 2272 runs

Virat Kohli – 2263 runs

Shoaib Malik – 2263 runs

Brendon McCullum – 2140 runs

Mohammad Shahzad – 1936 runs

Mohammad Hafeez – 1908 runs

Tillakaratne Dilshan – 1889 runs

JP Duminy – 1858 runs

David Warner – 1792 runs